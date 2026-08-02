Evander’s goal, 3 assists lead Cincinnati past the Earthquakes 4-2 after long weather delay

CINCINNATI (AP) — Evander scored a go-ahead goal from distance in the 82nd minute and Cincinnati beat the San Jose…

CINCINNATI (AP) — Evander scored a go-ahead goal from distance in the 82nd minute and Cincinnati beat the San Jose Earthquakes 4-2 on Saturday night in a game delayed over two hours due to weather.

Evander became the fourth player in MLS history to record at least 10 goals and 10 assists in three consecutive seasons. He joined Luciano Acosta (2022-24), Hany Mukhtar (2021-23), and Preki (1996-98).

Evander is also the fifth-fastest player to reach 100 regular-season goal contributions in MLS history — doing so in just 104 games. The only players to do it faster were Lionel Messi (64), Sebastian Giovinco (95), Robbie Keane (96), and Carlos Vela (98).

Cincinnati (7-6-5) tied it at 1-all in the 33rd minute on a goal by Bryan Ramírez and Tom Barlow scored nine minutes after entering as a substitute in the 70th to knot it at 2-all.

Ayoub Jabbari capped the scoring in stoppage time.

San Jose (10-5-3) had goals from Daniel Munie and Timo Werner.

Up next

Earthquakes: Host St. Louis on Aug. 15.

Cincinnati: Plays at Orlando on Aug. 15.

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