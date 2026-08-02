Fishlock scores game-winner in the Reign’s 3-2 win over Bay FC

Late substitute Jess Fishlock scored in the 85th minute to give the Seattle Reign a 3-2 victory over Bay FC…

Late substitute Jess Fishlock scored in the 85th minute to give the Seattle Reign a 3-2 victory over Bay FC on Saturday night.

In the National Women’s Soccer League’s other matches, Gotham FC downed the Houston Dash 1-0; Racing Louisville beat the Chicago Stars 2-1; and Angel City played to a 1-1 draw with the Kansas City Current.

The visiting Reign (7-7-2) jumped ahead early, scoring twice in the opening 10 minutes behind Maddie Dahlien’s playmaking. In the fifth minute, Dahlien found Mia Fishel inside the box, where Fishel used the back of her foot to redirect a shot through the legs of Bay goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz.

Five minutes later, Dahlien drove into Bay’s final third before firing a shot past Silkowitz.

Bay (5-9-3) cut the deficit three minutes later when Hannah Bebar curled a shot into the top corner beyond Reign goalkeeper Claudia Dickey.

Bebar found Keira Barry for the equalizer in the 75th minute but Fishlock’s strike, a minute after she subbed in, secured Seattle’s first victory over Bay FC.

Kerr scores for Gotham

Rose Lavelle helped spark Gotham’s victory on the road, setting up Sam Kerr.

Kerr’s finish a minute into the second half marked her latest milestone with Gotham, moving her into a tie as the club’s career regular-season goals leader with 30.

With the victory, Gotham (11-3-4) remained atop the NWSL standings after capturing the league championship last season. The Dash (5-8-4) are below the playoff line in 13th place.

Racing Louisville tops Chicago behind former Buckeyes

Former Ohio State teammates Mirann Gacioch, Kayla Fischer and Emma Sears combined to power Racing Louisville over the visiting Stars.

Gacioch scored her first NWSL goal in the 55th minute before Sears assisted Fischer’s goal just seven minutes later. The trio helped the Buckeyes reach four NCAA tournaments during their collegiate careers.

Makenna Morris lofted free kick that found Arin Wright, whose pass set up Gacioch for a header against former Racing goalkeeper Katie Atkinson. Atkinson left Louisville in December after setting the club record with 305 saves.

Louisville doubled its lead in the 61st minute when Sears found Fischer for her fourth goal of the season and Sears’ fourth assist.

Chicago (4-13-0) pulled one back in the 80th minute when Nádia Gomes capitalized after goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer misjudged a routine shot.

Suarez, Hopkins trade goals

Angel City (7-7-2) and the Current (9-7-2) remained level in the regular-season series, playing to a draw in Kansas City after entering the match tied at 4-4-1.

Angel City rookie Taylor Suarez opened the scoring less than 15 minutes into the match when Carina Lageyre threaded a pass to the center of the box and Suarez finished past goalkeeper Marisa Jordan for her first NWSL goal.

Kansas City responded just over 10 minutes later when Haley Hopkins met Izzy Rodriguez’s cross in the air and volleyed past goalkeeper Angelina Anderson.

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