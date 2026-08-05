Ernie Clement’s 10th-inning, 2-run homer lifts the Blue Jays past the Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Ernie Clement’s two-run homer in the 10th inning lifted the Toronto Blue Jays to a 5-4 win…

HOUSTON (AP) — Ernie Clement’s two-run homer in the 10th inning lifted the Toronto Blue Jays to a 5-4 win over the Houston Astros Wednesday.

The game was tied at 3-all entering the 10th with the automatic runner on second when Clement sent the first pitch from Bennett Sousa (0-1) into left field to put the Blue Jays on top.

Yordan Alvarez’s base hit to start Houston’s 10th scored the automatic runner to get the Astros within 5-4, but Alvarez was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double.

The Astros challenged the call, which was upheld. Manager Joe Espada was then ejected for arguing the decision.

Chase Lee retired Jose Altuve and Daulton Varsho to end it and collect his first save.

Louis Varland (4-4) struck out one in a scoreless ninth for the win.

Jesús Sánchez hit a two-run home run to tie it in the sixth and help Toronto win two of three games in the series.

Altuve hit a solo homer for the Astros, who went 3-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

Houston starter Hunter Brown yielded three hits and three runs in six innings.

Brown didn’t allow a hit until Myles Straw doubled with one out in the sixth inning. Kazuma Okamoto’s two-out single scored Straw to cut the lead to 3-1.

Sánchez tied it when he sent a high fastball into the seats in right field.

Jameson Taillon allowed six hits and three runs in four innings in his debut for Toronto after Sunday’s trade from the Cubs.

Altuve got the Astros going with his shot to left field with one out in the third. Varsho singled and stole second base before scoring on a two-out double by Christian Walker.

LaMonte Wade Jr. followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 3-0.

Up Next

RHP Dylan Cease (7-5, 2.41 ERA) pitches for Toronto against David Peterson (6-7, 5.52) when the Blue Jays travel to Chicago Thursday to make up a June 21 game postponed because of weather.

The Astros are off Thursday before opening a series at San Diego Friday night

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