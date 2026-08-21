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England all out for 409 and takes 238-run lead over struggling Pakistan in first test

The Associated Press

August 21, 2026, 6:52 AM

LEEDS, England (AP) — England will take a commanding lead of 238 runs into the second innings of the first test against Pakistan after being bowled out for 409 around 40 minutes into Day 3 at Headingley on Friday.

Resuming on 366-8, England saw its tail add a further 43 runs — with Jofra Archer hitting 23 of them after two fours and a six before running out of partners.

Khurram Shahzad claimed the final two wickets, with wicketkeeper Jamie Smith miscuing a pull to midwicket for 25 and No. 11 Josh Tongue getting clean-bowled for 8. Still, Khurram was expensive with figures of 3-133.

Pakistan was dismissed for 171 after barely two sessions of Day 1.

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See AP’s full cricket coverage here

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