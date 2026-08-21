Cologne convinces teenage star Said El Mala to stay and gives him prestigious No. 10

BERLIN (AP) — Cologne’s teenage star Said El Mala is staying at the club after a summer in which he…

BERLIN (AP) — Cologne’s teenage star Said El Mala is staying at the club after a summer in which he was expected to leave.

The 19-year-old El Mala extended his contract to 2031 and was given the prestigious No. 10 jersey, the club announced late Thursday.

El Mala, who scored 13 goals and set up five more in the Bundesliga last season, had been expected to join league rival Borussia Dortmund, but the move broke down last week with Cologne demanding a transfer fee of around 50 million euros ($58.5 million) for the player.

“We’re delighted that Said is continuing his journey with FC,” Cologne managing director Thomas Kessler said. “He made tremendous progress last season, establishing himself as a key member of our Bundesliga squad and playing a vital role for the team through his performances and goals. It’s understandable that this development attracted interest from other clubs.”

Leipzig was also reportedly interested in signing El Mala after his proposed move to Dortmund broke down.

“I feel a huge amount of trust and appreciation here. That’s why I’m staying – I want to have a great season with FC and our fans, and I’ll give it my all, not least because I know what it means to wear the No. 10,” said El Mala, who previously wore No. 13.

El Mala, whose father is Lebanese, has represented Germany at youth level but was omitted from Germany’s World Cup squad despite being called up for qualifiers by then coach Julian Nagelsmann. He remained an unused substitute against Luxembourg in November.

Cologne’s prestigious No. 10

Cologne retired the No. 10 jersey after club favorite Lukas Podolski left for Arsenal in 2012, saying no other player would get the prestigious number while the Germany forward was playing.

The club riled fans by giving it to the returning Patrick Helmes in 2015 though Podolski was still playing. Podolski ultimately ended his career this year, aged 41, after five years at Polish club Górnik Zabrze.

The No. 10 at Cologne is most strongly associated with Wolfgang Overath, who starred for the club from 1963 to 1977.

Other players to wear the No. 10 include Tony Woodcock, Stephan Engels, Pierre Littbarski, Horst Heldt, Olaf Janssen, Claus-Dieter Wollitz, Andriy Voronin, and Thomas Broich.

Cologne is offering to exchange any new jerseys that fans bought with El Mala’s No. 13 for the No. 10. The old jerseys are to be donated “to a charitable cause.”

Skhiri returns

Cologne on Friday also announced the return of Tunisia midfielder Ellyes Skhiri from Eintracht Frankfurt. The 31-year-old Skhiri will wear No. 6.

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