Eduardo Rodriguez strikes out 9 and Diamondbacks beat struggling Dodgers 4-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez struck out nine in seven strong innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks clinched their first season…

PHOENIX (AP) — Eduardo Rodriguez struck out nine in seven strong innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks clinched their first season series over the Los Angeles Dodgers since 2018 with a 4-2 victory Sunday.

The Dodgers snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over Arizona in 10 innings Saturday. Rodriguez (11-4) shut them down most of the afternoon in the series finale, allowing two runs and five hits.

Ketel Marte hit a two-run homer off Justin Wrobleski (11-4) in the first inning and Kevin Ginkel worked a perfect ninth for his first save this year, clinching Arizona’s 7-6 win in the season series.

The NL West-leading Dodgers have lost three consecutive series for the first time since Aug. 29 to Sept. 7, 2025.

Coming off a rare shaky start this season, Rodriguez allowed Andy Pages’ run-scoring single in the third and Kyle Tucker’s RBI triple in the sixth that pulled the Dodgers within 4-2.

Wrobleski labored his previous two starts, giving up 12 runs and eight homers in 10 1/3 innings.

The homer trend continued early against the Diamondbacks, when Marte lined a two-run shot into the back of Arizona’s bullpen in the first inning to eclipse 600 RBIs in 10 seasons with the D-backs.

Wrobleski hurt himself in the second with a throwing error on a sacrifice bunt that scored a run. Gabriel Moreno followed with a run-scoring double to put Arizona up 4-0.

Wrobleski allowed four runs on six hits in 3 1/3 innings with three strikeouts and three walks.

Up next

Dodgers LHP Tarik Skubal (7-6, 2.81 ERA) makes his LA home debut against Kansas City on Monday.

The Diamondbacks had yet to announce a starter for the opener of a three-game series against Colorado on Monday.

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