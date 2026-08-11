DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Sign Up Bonus for Any MLB Game Tuesday (Aug. 11)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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DraftKings Promo Code for MLB August 11 Games

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly

DraftKings MLB Promo Code on Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Bet Type Philadelphia Phillies St. Louis Cardinals Moneyline -163 +152 Total Over 7.5 (-114) Under 7.5 (-105) Runline -1.5 (+100) +1.5 (-120)

How to Lock In Your DraftKings Bet $5, Get $150 Instant Bonus

Sign Up: Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook website or download the official mobile app. Initiate the registration process by providing the necessary personal information (name, address, date of birth, etc.) to create and verify your new account. No Promo Code Required: This welcome offer is automatically applied to new accounts upon qualification. You do not need to enter a specific code during registration. Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up, make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any of DraftKings’ secure banking methods. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Place a minimum $5 bet on any available market. To connect this to tonight’s action, you could wager $5 on the Phillies Moneyline (-163), the Cardinals +1.5 Runline (-120), or the Over/Under (7.5). Receive Your Bonus: Regardless of whether your initial $5 qualifying wager wins or loses, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $150 in bonus bets (six individual $25 bets). Use them within seven days, or they expire.