DraftKings Promo Code: Get $150 Sign Up Bonus for Any MLB Game Tuesday (Aug. 11)

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New DraftKings customers can tap into a killer welcome offer that instantly boosts your bankroll by $150. Forget waiting for the outcome; you simply place a minimum $5 wager on any market for the Phillies vs. Cardinals matchup or any other game tonight, and DraftKings drops $150 in bonus bets straight into your account. You won’t need to use a code when you get the offer here.
Guaranteed, regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses. This is a massive edge ahead of a crucial late-night clash and the perfect way to get a jump start on MLB betting.
DraftKings Promo Code for MLB August 11 Games
The DraftKings welcome offer is pure efficiency. You don’t need some obscure alphanumeric code to unlock it; just sign up, drop $5 on the Phillies/Cards action, and the bonus is yours. It’s instant gravy for your bankroll.
DraftKings Promo Code
No Code Needed
New DraftKings User Offer
Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly.
Terms and Conditions
21+ and Present in Participating States.
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Instantly
New DraftKings users looking to get involved in tonight’s action can utilize this exclusive welcome offer to immediately enhance their betting power.
The key detail here is the distribution: that $150 hit comes distributed as six separate $25 bonus bets. This isn’t one big, restrictive chunk; it gives you the flexibility to spread your action across the rest of the MLB week or jump into the futures market. Just remember the clock is ticking: these bonus bets expire seven days after they land.
DraftKings MLB Promo Code on Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Tonight’s main event features the Philadelphia Phillies (64-56) heading into St. Louis to tangle with the St. Louis Cardinals (59-60) at Busch Stadium. This isn’t just another game; the Phils are looking to solidify their postseason status while the Cards desperately claw to get back above the .500 mark.
The odds tell a story of clear favorites, and the Phillies—sitting at -163 on the Moneyline—are used to carrying that burden on the road.
Bet Type
Philadelphia Phillies
St. Louis Cardinals
Moneyline
-163
+152
Total
Over 7.5 (-114)
Under 7.5 (-105)
Runline
-1.5 (+100)
+1.5 (-120)
Odds as of 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, from DraftKings.Road Trends vs. Home Grit:
The situational data screams “pitching duel.” The Phillies have a solid 32-26 road record, but critically, they hit the Under in nearly 57% of their away contests. That’s evidence of strong road pitching, even if their bullpen occasionally gives up late leads (11 blown lead losses on the road).
St. Louis shows similar defensive tendencies at home, hitting the Under in 54.688% of games at Busch Stadium (30-34 record there overall). They fight hard for home comeback wins (16 this season), but they also blow the occasional lead (13 times).
How to Lock In Your DraftKings Bet $5, Get $150 Instant Bonus
Stop scrolling and start earning. Claiming this $150 guaranteed bonus is painless. Follow this quick-hit playbook before first pitch:
Sign Up: Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook website or download the official mobile app. Initiate the registration process by providing the necessary personal information (name, address, date of birth, etc.) to create and verify your new account.
No Promo Code Required: This welcome offer is automatically applied to new accounts upon qualification. You do not need to enter a specific code during registration.
Make a Deposit: Once your account is set up, make an initial deposit of at least $5 using any of DraftKings’ secure banking methods.
Place Your Qualifying Wager: Place a minimum $5 bet on any available market. To connect this to tonight’s action, you could wager $5 on the Phillies Moneyline (-163), the Cardinals +1.5 Runline (-120), or the Over/Under (7.5).
Receive Your Bonus: Regardless of whether your initial $5 qualifying wager wins or loses, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $150 in bonus bets (six individual $25 bets). Use them within seven days, or they expire.