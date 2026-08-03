Dortmund signs Greece midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas from Genk for reported $34.6 million

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund signed highly-rated Greece attacking midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas for a reported fee of 30 million…

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund signed highly-rated Greece attacking midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas for a reported fee of 30 million euros ($34.6 million) from Belgian side Genk on Monday.

The 18-year-old Karetsas penned a five-year contract through June 2031, the Bundesliga club said.

“Despite all the talent he already brings, we see even more potential in him that we want to help him realize together,” Dortmund managing director for sport Lars Ricken said.

Karetsas was reportedly a target for many clubs after impressing at Genk last season. He set up 11 goals in 28 Jupiler Pro League appearances.

Kicker magazine reported Dortmund was paying Genk 30 million euros plus 2 million in realistically attainable bonus payments.

“With his creativity and game intelligence, Kos will enrich our team,” Dortmund sporting director Ole Book said. “He is technically very skilled and has the ability to find quick solutions in tight spaces, especially in the final third.”

Karetsas played for Belgium’s youth teams before opting to represent his parents’ country and making his debut for Greece in March 2025. He has scored three goals in 10 international appearances.

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