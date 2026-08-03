‘A beautiful art form’: DC-area resident shares her love of cigars with others

Merkerson got into the cigar education business in 2018 and launched her cigar education platform called Cigars with "M" in 2022 to educate people about cigars.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Arlington educator teaches the 'art form' of cigars

Mechelle Merkerson is the first Black female cigar educator in the D.C. area and the first Black female owner of a cigar education company.

But it all started with a single question she asked her father on her 23rd birthday: How do you enjoy cigars?

After saying no at first, he eventually agreed to teach her and from there, the now 31-year-old developed her love of cigars. As her passion for the pastime grew, she realized that there was a lack of education around cigars and decided to do something about it.

“I started to explore in all areas of cigars and just immersing myself in the culture,” Merkerson told WTOP.

“I enjoy cigars so much is just because it’s a never-ending activity.”

In 2018, Merkerson started doing cigar mixers to have cigar smokers come to a lounge, talk about their experience, drop cigar education and life knowledge, which led to more cigar mixers that grew to big groups.

In July 2022, she launched her cigar education platform called Cigars with “M,” in which she produces short-form content about cigars to inform curious minds. It has been used as a training tool for industry professionals, cigar lounges and consumers.

She said the cigar education experiences are an extension of the cigar education aspect of Cigars with “M,” adding that the classes are more immersive, intimate and real knowledge being given to consumers.

Mechelle Merkerson smoking a cigar outside Three Whistles Cafe in Arlington, Virginia, on July 2, 2026. (WTOP/Tadi Abedje) WTOP/Tadi Abedje Mechelle Merkerson smiling after smoking a cigar on July 2, 2026. (WTOP/Tadi Abedje) WTOP/Tadi Abedje Merkerson teaching a cigar and cocktail class at The Craft DC on July 2, 2026. (WTOP/Tadi Abedje) WTOP/Tadi Abedje An assortment of cigars, chocolate and tobacco, which was part of Merkerson’s class on July 2, 2026 at The Craft DC. (WTOP/Tadi Abedje) WTOP/Tadi Abedje Merkerson believes that people should get into cigars because it’s a relaxing experience and to be around community. (WTOP/Tadi Abedje) WTOP/Tadi Abedje ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

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Merkerson taught a class July 2 at The Craft DC in Northwest. It was an intimate, educational evening designed to make cigars approachable for everyone, regardless of experience level. During the class, attendees enjoyed a cocktail pairing with their cigar, along with a special chocolate pairing to enhance the moment.

She said that in each of her classes, the goal is to educate the consumer through a sensory and guided experience.

How the DC region helped elevate her cigar education career

The Florida native moved to the D.C. area in 2025 after spending some time in Richmond because she wanted to enhance her cigar education business in a bigger market, settling in Arlington, Virginia. She said it has been an enriching experience for her.

“As I’ve been here so far, I’ve been able to network with a lot of people, build many relationships, also continue my cigar education classes, and then expand doing international classes,” Merkerson said.

She was recently honored as the first-ever cigar education resident at Buddy’s DC, a sports bar in Northwest D.C. Merkerson was grateful for the residency, which went from February to June of this year, as it allowed her to educate people about cigars.

“(I) had the ability to create a space for me to be the first Black woman to have a cigar education residency in the industry as a whole,” she said.

Being a cigar educator transformed Merkerson’s perspective on life. Before her current role, she was chasing a career in corporate America. Now, Merkerson says her passion for cigars has put her in a position to have a fulfilling career with no limits.

“It’s motivating, it’s encouraging, it’s character-building. It is also me being able to stretch myself and just believe even more in what God can do in my life,” Merkerson said.

“He’s definitely been working so hard for me because I’ve seen so many things that I would have never imagined happening for me.”

Being a Black woman in the cigar space

Through extensive research, networking and conversations with longtime industry leaders, Merkerson hasn’t identified another Black woman who founded a company dedicated specifically to premium cigar education before Cigars with “M.”

Even though Merkerson is the first in the cigar space, she hopes that she’s not the last.

“I’m grateful to be in this space. I welcome so many other people to join the cigar education realm,” she said.

“It’s very encouraging to know that I am the first, but I don’t want to only be the person doing it. So I welcome folks.”

Merkerson believes that people should get into cigars because it’s a relaxing experience and helps them be around community.

“You should get into cigars if you’re wanting to be in spaces in which you probably may have not been had access to prior to and you should get into cigars if you truly want to have an activity that you continuously are always learning about,” she said. “It is such a beautiful art form.”

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