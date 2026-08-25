Giants face the Reds leading series 1-0

Cincinnati Reds (62-70, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (53-78, fourth in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Cincinnati Reds (62-70, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (53-78, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Brady Singer (5-11, 4.72 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Giants: Adrian Houser (4-7, 4.08 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants -113, Reds -106; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants face the Cincinnati Reds with a 1-0 series lead.

San Francisco has a 30-33 record at home and a 53-78 record overall. Giants hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks eighth in the NL.

Cincinnati has a 30-34 record in road games and a 62-70 record overall. The Reds are 22-14 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 31 doubles, a triple and 27 home runs while hitting .243 for the Giants. Willy Adames is 12 for 35 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Sal Stewart leads the Reds with 27 home runs while slugging .470. Dane Myers is 9 for 35 with two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 3-7, .240 batting average, 4.44 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Reds: 3-7, .216 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Carson Whisenhunt: day-to-day (arm), JT Brubaker: 15-Day IL (ribs), Willy Adames: 10-Day IL (back), Victor Bericoto: 10-Day IL (knee), Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jesus Rodriguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Harrison Bader: 60-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Daniel Susac: 60-Day IL (knee), Trevor McDonald: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Chapman: 60-Day IL (leg), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Casey Schmitt: 10-Day IL (leg), Matt Gage: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Reds: Brandon Williamson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Toglia: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Graham Ashcraft: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Greene: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Dunn: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Steer: 10-Day IL (wrist)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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