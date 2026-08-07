Chase Utley is still the man in Philadelphia and can call himself a Phillies Wall of Famer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chase Utley is still the man in Philadelphia. A six-time All-Star and the second baseman on the…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Chase Utley is still the man in Philadelphia.

A six-time All-Star and the second baseman on the 2008 World Series championship team, Utley can also call himself a Phillies Wall of Famer.

Utley is the third member of that championship team to earn induction, and former teammate Jimmy Rollins greeted him during a star-studded celebration Friday night that included Hall of Famers Mike Schmidt and Steve Carlton with his Phillies Wall of Fame jersey.

Utley looked as comfortable giving a speech — no F-bombs this time like the one infamously dropped during his World Series parade speech — in the jersey as he was when wore it as one of the best second baseman in baseball and helped lead the Phillies to five straight NL East pennants from 2007 to 2011.

His plaque now hangs in the left field plaza at Citizens Bank Park.

Might his No. 26 be next on the outfield concourse wall with other retired numbers such as Roy Halladay’s No 34 or Richie Ashburn’s No. 1?

“If no one wears my number any time soon, I’m fine with it,” Utley said. “But if they want to, if somebody wants my number, good luck.”

Utley played 13 seasons in Philadelphia before he was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2015. He retired in 2018 with a .275 average, .823 OPS, and 1,885 hits.

No Phillie has worn No. 26 since Utley was traded. He is now special assistant to the president for the Dodgers.

The sweet-swinging Utley is perhaps the most popular player in franchise history. He was beloved for his hustle, heart and all-out attitude. Fans fell in love with Utley from the moment he ran — not jogged — around the bases after hitting a grand slam for his first hit in the majors. Their affection for Utley grew legendary after he scored from second base on an infield grounder and Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Kalas declared: “Chase Utley, you are the man.”

“We used to joke he ran angry out there,” Wall of Fame outfielder Pat Burrell said with a laugh during his introduction speech.

Former teammate Ryan Howard unveiled the Wall of Fame plaque, team owner John Middleton presented Utley with his ring and actor Rob Mac — whose “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” character simply wanted to have a catch with Utley — handed him a replica of the plaque.

With the Phillies induction done, Utley is aware another one potentially looms in the future in Cooperstown. Utley appears on track for Hall of Fame induction after he received 59.1% of the vote in his third year on the ballot, up from the 39.8% he received the previous ballot. Players are required to receive 75% of the votes for induction.

“You can’t not pay attention to it once you’re in the conversation,” Utley said. “Obviously, I’m honored that I’m part of that conversation. I had a great time here. I had some incredible teammates that definitely made me a better player, and I love that I’m part of the conversation. I guess we’ll what happens.”

There was one more Utley touch in his honor for the night.

The Phillies ditched their usual Friday night City Connect uniforms for their traditional home pinstripes.

Bryce Harper suggested the change.

“I’ve had plenty of time now since I’ve stopped playing to reflect on how this was such an amazing time, not only for me but my family and the team, the coaches, everyone within this organization,” Utley said. “It was an incredible time to be a Philadelphia Phillie.”

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