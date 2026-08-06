Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain signs France winger Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco

PARIS (AP) — Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain strengthened its attack by signing France winger Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco on…

PARIS (AP) — Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain strengthened its attack by signing France winger Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco on a five-year deal on Thursday.

PSG announced the signing in a statement without giving financial details. French sports daily L’Equipe said PSG paid 50 million euros ($58 million) for the the 24-year-old player.

Akliouche was one of Ligue 1’s best players last season and caused PSG problems in both legs of their Champions League playoff, which PSG won 5-4.

The left-footed Akliouche stood out against PSG with his runs from deep and is particularly dangerous breaking down either flank. He came on for France as a substitute against Iraq at the recent World Cup.

“Signing for Paris Saint-Germain is an immense source of pride,” he said. “Having grown up in the Paris region, joining such a prestigious club means so much to me and my family.”

Akliouche’s arrival could pave the way for France winger Bradley Barcola to join Premier League club Liverpool, which has reportedly made signing him a priority.

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