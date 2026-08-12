Celta Vigo opener in doubt over suspected fungus outbreak at Balaidos Stadium

MADRID (AP) — Celta Vigo’s Spanish league opener against Osasuna is in jeopardy because of a suspected fungus outbreak on…

MADRID (AP) — Celta Vigo’s Spanish league opener against Osasuna is in jeopardy because of a suspected fungus outbreak on the Balaidos Stadium field.

La Liga was inspecting the field on Wednesday to determine whether Sunday’s match in Vigo can be played.

Spanish media said Celta had requested a postponement, but Osasuna was keen on playing.

A decision was not expected until Thursday.

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