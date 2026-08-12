DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $150 Sign Up Bonus for Any MLB Game (Aug. 12)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans looking to jump into the action this week can grab the current DraftKings promo code offer (which, ironically, doesn’t require a code) and get a $150 bonus.

New users who sign up and place just a $5 bet on MLB Wednesday games will instantly be handed $150 in bonus bets, guaranteeing a powerful bankroll boost regardless of whether their initial wager cashes. That’s a can’t-miss opening pitch, setting you up for the remainder of the baseball season.

DraftKings $150 Welcome Offer: Instant Bankroll Boost

The DraftKings welcome bonus is one of the most aggressive plays on the board for new users hitting the sports betting circuit. By using the links provided here, prospective bettors can claim $150 in bonus bets instantly by placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on the Orioles vs. Twins matchup. This promotion eliminates the uncertainty often associated with getting started, giving you immediate leverage to play the rest of the week’s schedule.

Key Detail Information DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets instantly. Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

How the $150 Bonus Bets Are Distributed

For new DraftKings customers, the process is simple: register and place a minimum qualifying wager of $5 on the Baltimore Orioles vs Minnesota Twins MLB contest. The reward is credited instantly—meaning you’ll see the $150 bonus bets appear in your account immediately after placing that first $5 bet.

This guaranteed $150 bonus is distributed as six individual $25 bonus bets. This structure provides a sizable pool of funds for new players to explore the DraftKings platform, whether they use them on future MLB games, parlays, or other available sporting events. Just remember that once credited, these bonus bets need to be put to work within seven days before they expire. Don’t let this opportunity to rev up your betting account slip away.

Orioles-Twins Preview

We are locking in on a pivotal series clash as the Baltimore Orioles (58 wins, 62 losses) visit the Minnesota Twins (59 wins, 62 losses) at Target Field in Minneapolis, MN.

The oddsmakers are confirming what our eyes tell us: this is a certified pick ’em. The moneyline reflects near-even odds, signaling that this game will likely hinge on key player duels and—crucially—who has the hotter bullpen ready to slam the door late.

Bet Type Baltimore Orioles Minnesota Twins Moneyline -102 -105 Total Over 9 (-102) Under 9 (-119) Runline +1.5 (-186) -1.5 (+153)

Betting Trends and Momentum

The Twins enter as the razor-thin moneyline favorite, a nod to their slightly better record when they have the statistical advantage (23-18, .561 winning percentage) compared to the Orioles (27-25, .519 winning percentage) in the same scenarios.

Venue performance offers a slight nudge to the home team, as the Twins boast a 31-28 (.525 WPCT) record at Target Field, while the Orioles have struggled slightly more on the road, posting a 26-32 (.448 WPCT) away record.

The Total is set high at 9 runs. With both teams playing close to the middle of the road on totals this year (Twins 48.78% Over, Orioles 48.077% Over), the market is leaning toward the Under based on the odds (-119).

The Decisive Factor: Bullpen Battle

While the offenses are comparable (Twins .405 SLG vs. Orioles .395 SLG; Orioles .320 OBP vs. Twins .319 OBP), the true psychological edge in a close contest like this lies in the relief pitching.

The Orioles’ bullpen has been noticeably more reliable, boasting a solid 4.157 ERA this season. The Minnesota Twins, on the other hand, must contend with a bullpen ERA of 4.816. If this game gets tight in the 6th or 7th inning—and we expect it to—the momentum swings hard toward Baltimore. Desperation figures to kick in for the Twins if they have to pull their starter early and rely on that shaky relief corps.

How to Activate the DraftKings $150 Bonus Offer

Claiming your guaranteed $150 in bonus bets from DraftKings is a straightforward process designed to get new users into the game quickly and confidently.

Crucially, no specific DraftKings promo code is necessary to unlock this high-value offer. New users simply need to register through the official DraftKings links provided here to ensure they qualify for the “Bet $5, Get $150” promotion.

Follow these simple steps to activate your bonus before the Baltimore Orioles take on the Minnesota Twins:

Step-by-Step Activation Guide

Register Your Account: Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook website or download the mobile app. Start the registration process by providing standard personal information (name, address, date of birth, etc.) to set up your new account. Make a Deposit: Fund your account using one of the secure deposit methods. To activate the welcome bonus, you must make a minimum deposit of at least $5. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Find the MLB contest featuring the Baltimore Orioles and the Minnesota Twins scheduled for August 12, 2026. Place a minimum wager of $5 on any market related to this game (Moneyline, Total, Runline, etc.). Receive the Bonus: Immediately upon placing the qualifying $5 bet, your DraftKings account will be credited with $150 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your initial wager wins or loses.

The bonus will be distributed as six individual $25 bonus bets, providing an instant bankroll boost to attack the remainder of the baseball season. Remember to use these bonus funds within seven days of receipt, as they will expire shortly thereafter.