Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Up To $500 In MLB Wednesday Trading Bonuses

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you register using the Kalshi promo code WTOP here, you can get up to $500 in bonuses by trading $25 on MLB games tonight, or any other markets available on the platform.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP And Welcome Offer

Getting started with Kalshi to trade on outcomes across the MLB—whether it is predicting if the Yankees will defeat the Mariners or if the Cubs will handle the Nationals—is structured and straightforward. New users can take advantage of the exclusive welcome offer by inputting the specific promo code during registration.

This promotion is designed to immediately boost your starting capital based on your initial trading activity. Below are the essential details regarding the Kalshi promo code and bonus structure:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer Up to $500 in Bonuses Activation Requirement $25 in Total Trades Terms and Conditions Must be 18+ and present in eligible US states Information Confirmed On Aug. 12th, 2026

The bonus amount is tiered and credited to your account once you complete $25 in total trades, allowing you to quickly engage with the market and participate in predictions for the biggest games scheduled for August 12th.

Offer Overview: Secure Up To $500 in Bonuses

The Kalshi promo code WTOP offers new customers an immediate opportunity to engage with prediction markets ahead of key August 12th MLB games. New Kalshi users who sign up using the exclusive promo code are eligible to receive up to $500 in bonuses.

70% of participants will receive a $15 trading bonus

24% of participants will receive a $35 trading bonus

5% of participants will receive a $75 trading bonus

0.65% of participants will receive a $100 trading bonus

0.35% of participants will receive a $500 trading bonus

To unlock this substantial bonus, new users must fulfill two primary conditions: make a minimum first-time deposit of at least $1, and complete $25 in total trades on any prediction markets—including those related to the exciting MLB action. Kalshi is legally available to trade in most US states, provided the user is 18 years of age or older. This offer is strictly limited to new Kalshi customers, ensuring a seamless entry into the world of event contract trading.

Use Kalshi MLB Promo Today: August 12th MLB Matchups

Prediction markets on Kalshi allow users to trade based on the outcome of major sporting events. Before trading on today’s MLB action, it is beneficial to review the core implied probabilities for the biggest contests scheduled for today.

Here is a look at the vig-free probabilities today:

Matchup Team Probability SEA @ NYY NYY 54% SEA @ NYY SEA 46% CLE @ DET DET 54% CLE @ DET CLE 46% CHC @ WSH CHC 60% CHC @ WSH WSH 40%

Key Matchup Breakdown: Statistical Edge

The data available supports the probabilities in two spotlight matchups:

New York Yankees (67-52) vs. Seattle Mariners (56-64): The Yankees are slight favorites, backed by superior fundamental statistics. New York boasts a better team Earned Run Average (ERA) of 3.28 compared to Seattle’s 3.79. Furthermore, the Yankees hold the offensive advantage with a higher team On-Base Plus Slugging (OPS) than Seattle.

The Yankees are slight favorites, backed by superior fundamental statistics. New York boasts a better team Earned Run Average (ERA) of 3.28 compared to Seattle’s 3.79. Furthermore, the Yankees hold the offensive advantage with a higher team On-Base Plus Slugging (OPS) than Seattle. Chicago Cubs (70-50) vs. Washington Nationals (59-62): The Cubs are heavily favored primarily due to their pitching strength (ERA 4.07), which is significantly superior to the Nationals’ ERA of 4.74. While Washington does hold a marginal edge in offensive production (WSH OPS 0.768 vs. CHC OPS 0.757), Chicago’s ability to limit runs is the decisive factor in this statistical comparison.

Activate Your Exclusive Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer

Claiming your bonus potential to start trading on outcomes—like whether the Chicago Cubs can secure a victory against the Washington Nationals—is a straightforward process designed for fast, hassle-free entry into the prediction market.

Remember, the bonus is tied to trading volume: new users must execute trades totaling $25 in value. This can be achieved through multiple smaller trades across various outcomes on the MLB slate and other markets until the cumulative amount traded reaches $25.

Follow these simple steps to register and activate the Kalshi new user promotion using code WTOP:

Create and Register: Complete the standard registration process here, providing necessary personal information. Verify Identity: Submit necessary proof of identification to verify your account details, as required by law for financial platforms. Apply Promo Code: During the sign-up or deposit process, ensure you enter the exclusive Kalshi promo code: WTOP. Initial Deposit: Make a minimum first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new Kalshi account. Trade $25: Execute trades totaling $25 in value on any available contract markets. For instance, you could place a trade on the outcome of the Yankees vs. Mariners game and another on the Guardians vs. Tigers contest until your cumulative trade volume hits $25.

Once these steps are completed, the bonus—up to $500 depending on the offer terms—will be applied to your account, ready to be used for trading on the remaining high-stakes events.