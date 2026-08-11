Caminero hits a three-run homer as Rays rally with an eight-run eighth and beat the Athletics 10-6

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Junior Caminero hit a three-run homer in an eight-run eighth inning as the Tampa Bay…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Junior Caminero hit a three-run homer in an eight-run eighth inning as the Tampa Bay Rays rallied for a 10-6 victory over the Athletics on Monday night.

Caminero hit his 34th of the year after Yandy Díaz and Jonathan Aranda both singled to kick off the inning, bringing the Rays within one. Chandler Simpson’s RBI single tied the game, and Taylor Walls hit a two-run single to give Tampa Bay an 8-6 lead. Díaz hit a sacrifice fly and Aranda hit an RBI single in his second at-bat of the inning to make it 10-6.

Rays reliever Chris Roycroft (1-0) pitched the seventh inning, giving up three hits and three earned runs. Starter Freddy Peralta pitched the first six innings, with five strikeouts, three earned runs and a walk.

Díaz homered on the second pitch of the game to make it 1-0. The A’s responded with an RBI double by Tyler Soderstrom to tie it, followed by Soderstrom stealing home later in the inning to make it 2-1.

Zack Gelof hit a solo home run in the fifth inning for the Athletics in his first game back after being on the injured list with a right knee laceration he sustained against the Detroit Tigers on July 9. He hit an RBI double in the seventh inning.

Jeff McNeil hit a sacrifice fly and Jacob Wilson doubled in the seventh to give the A’s a 6-2 lead.

Jose Suarez (1-4) gave up four runs while getting just one out in the eighth, after Seth Johnson was charged with four runs and failed to record an out. Jacob Lopez pitched the first seven innings, allowing two runs with five strikeouts and a walk.

Up next

RHP Nick Martinez (11-3, 2.65 ERA) will start on the mound for the Rays on Tuesday for the second game of the series. RHP Mason Barnett (1-2, 5.56) will start for the Athletics.

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