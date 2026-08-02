Brewers beat Angels 3-1 to move past Dodgers for MLB lead

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brice Turang had a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers finished…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Brice Turang had a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers finished off a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

The Brewers won for the fifth time in their past seven games and moved past the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in the major leagues at 69-41.

Jake Bauers hit a home run and left-hander Robert Gasser gave up one run over five innings, while right-hander Chad Patrick (6-4) went two scoreless innings to pick up the win. Trevor Megill pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

Jorge Soler drove in a run for the Angels, who pulled right-handed starter Jose Soriano from his outing as a precaution in advance of Monday’s trade deadline. Los Angeles has lost five consecutive games and eight of its past nine.

The Angels used four pitchers in a bullpen game, with three going at least two innings. Right-hander Brett Kerry gave up one run over four innings after he was recalled earlier Saturday. Left-hander Samy Natera Jr. (1-1) gave up Turang’s single in the eighth.

The Angels took a 1-0 lead in the opening inning when Mike Trout singled with one out and scored from first base after Jorge Soler blooped a double over the head of third baseman Joey Ortiz.

The Brewers tied it 1-1 in the fourth on a home run to center by Bauers, who now has 20 in a season for the first time in his career. His previous high was 12.

Jackson Chourio doubled with one out in the eighth inning for Milwaukee and Turang followed with his RBI single. Cooper Pratt added an insurance run in the ninth with his own RBI single.

Up next

Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski (11-4, 1.58 ERA) was set to face the Angels right-hander Walbert Urena (6-7, 2.70) in the series finale Sunday.

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