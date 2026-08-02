Chicago plays Phoenix following Taylor’s 29-point outing

Phoenix Mercury (11-19, 7-10 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (11-18, 2-9 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Phoenix Mercury (11-19, 7-10 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (11-18, 2-9 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago Sky faces the Phoenix Mercury after Sydney Taylor scored 29 points in the Chicago Sky’s 84-83 victory against the Las Vegas Aces.

The Sky have gone 7-7 at home. Chicago averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 8- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mercury are 6-9 on the road. Phoenix is fifth in the Western Conference with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Thomas averaging 5.5.

Chicago averages 87.6 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 86.9 Phoenix gives up. Phoenix averages 83.5 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 89.4 Chicago allows.

The two teams match up for the third time this season. The Sky defeated the Mercury 77-66 in their last matchup on July 8. Taylor led the Sky with 16 points, and Kahleah Copper led the Mercury with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamilla Cardoso is shooting 58.1% and averaging 14.3 points for the Sky. Taylor is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Mercury. Copper is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sky: 5-5, averaging 89.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.3 points per game.

Mercury: 4-6, averaging 82.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.0 points.

INJURIES: Sky: Azura Stevens: out (personal), Skylar Diggins: out (knee), Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee).

Mercury: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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