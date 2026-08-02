Ionescu leads New York against Seattle after 27-point performance

Seattle Storm (6-25, 1-14 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (17-13, 9-3 Eastern Conference) New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Seattle Storm (6-25, 1-14 Western Conference) at New York Liberty (17-13, 9-3 Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York Liberty plays the Seattle Storm after Sabrina Ionescu scored 27 points in the New York Liberty’s 94-92 win against the Phoenix Mercury.

The Liberty have gone 8-5 at home. New York is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 89.9 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Storm are 2-14 on the road. Seattle is 5-13 in games decided by 10 points or more.

New York scores 89.9 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 88.0 Seattle gives up. Seattle’s 43.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.2 percentage points lower than New York has allowed to its opponents (45.5%).

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Storm defeated the Liberty 99-88 in their last matchup on June 26. Flau’jae Johnson led the Storm with 28 points, and Jonquel Jones led the Liberty with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Breanna Stewart is averaging 21.3 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Liberty. Ionescu is averaging 21.5 points over the last 10 games.

Natisha Hiedeman is averaging 16.4 points and 4.6 assists for the Storm. Johnson is averaging 15.5 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Liberty: 5-5, averaging 94.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 96.2 points per game.

Storm: 1-9, averaging 87.0 points, 37.2 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.3 points.

INJURIES: Liberty: Leonie Fiebich: out (foot), Satou Sabally: out (concussion protocol).

Storm: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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