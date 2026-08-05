Argentina flyhalf suspended for 4 matches over referee intimidation in Nations Championship

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Argentina flyhalf Tomás Albornoz has been suspended for four matches after admitting to misconduct for “intimidatory”…

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Argentina flyhalf Tomás Albornoz has been suspended for four matches after admitting to misconduct for “intimidatory” interactions with match officials following the Pumas’ Nations Championshiprugby loss against England last month.

England won 31-24, holding on despite twice being reduced to 13 men. The referee issued seven yellow cards during the July 18 match and both teams were reduced to 13 at stages in the second half at Santiago del Estero, Argentina.

The committee on Wednesday said that contact with referee Angus Gardner, “although limited in nature, occurred while disputing a match official’s decision and formed part of that overall course of intimidatory conduct.”

It also found that Albornoz approached the referee on two separate occasions and had to be restrained by teammates.

Although the offense could carry a six-match suspension, the committee took into account Albornoz’s early acceptance of the charge, private written apologies and his previously clear disciplinary record to reduce the ban to four games.

The suspension will include Argentina’s matches against South Africa at home on Saturday, against Australia on Aug. 29 and Sept. 5, and Albornoz’s Top 14 club Toulon’s game against Stade Rochelais on Sept. 12.

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