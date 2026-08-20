BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Yankees-Orioles, NFL Preseason

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Register your new profile using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here and get a $1,500 safety net or $150 bonus to use for tonight’s MLB games and NFL Preseason action.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: $1,500 Safety Net OR $150 Bonus

Before placing your wagers on the upcoming New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles matchup, new users can take advantage of the latest sports betting offers.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10 Get $150 New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY) $1,500 First Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On August 20th, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, which awards $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager wins.

For new users in all other participating US states (excluding MI, NJ, PA, and WV), BetMGM strictly offers the $1,500 first-bet opportunity. Whether you want to back the Orioles at home or target a specific pitching prop, you can place your first wager up to $1,500 with the confidence that you will receive it back in bonus bets if that opening bet is unsuccessful.

Capitalize On BetMGM MLB Bonus Code Today

Before locking in your welcome offer, take a look at today’s MLB schedule. Here is the current outlook:

Seattle Mariners at Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline: Brewers -135 / Mariners +110 Runline: Brewers -1.5 (+155) / Mariners +1.5 (-190) Total (Over/Under): 8 (Over -105 / Under -115)

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles Moneyline: Yankees -125 / Orioles +105 Runline: Yankees -1.5 (+135) / Orioles +1.5 (-165) Total (Over/Under): 7.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers Moneyline: Nationals +140 / Rangers -170 Runline: Nationals +1.5 (-155) / Rangers -1.5 (+125) Total (Over/Under): 7.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)



Today’s Top MLB Matchups To Target

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles This heavyweight American League clash offers plenty of star power. The Yankees will look to ace Gerrit Cole, who brings a formidable 3.22 ERA and a 9.554 K/9 strikeout rate over 86.2 innings this season. He will face a dangerous Orioles lineup powered by Pete Alonso, who has already driven in 82 RBIs, and Gunnar Henderson, who adds another 51 RBIs.

Seattle Mariners vs. Milwaukee Brewers If you prefer an interleague battle, the Mariners taking on the Brewers is an excellent spot to use your BetMGM bonus. Seattle leans on starter Logan Gilbert, who boasts a stellar 3.35 ERA across 150.1 innings pitched, stifling opponents with a 9.399 K/9 rate. Milwaukee counters with William Contreras (63 RBIs) and veteran Christian Yelich (.313 OBP) as they look to defend their home turf as moneyline favorites.

More Options: Tonight’s NFL Preseason Action

If you prefer to take your wagers to the gridiron, you can also use your BetMGM welcome offer on tonight’s NFL preseason schedule. As teams evaluate their depth charts and finalize their rosters, tonight features two compelling matchups:

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans

San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Redeem Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer

Ready to get started? Activating your welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Follow these quick steps before the Yankees and Orioles take the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, or before any other scheduled matchup kicks off: