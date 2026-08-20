BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for Yankees-Orioles, NFL Preseason

Register your new profile using the BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 here and get a $1,500 safety net or $150 bonus to use for tonight’s MLB games and NFL Preseason action.
BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: $1,500 Safety Net OR $150 Bonus
Before placing your wagers on the upcoming New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles matchup, new users can take advantage of the latest sports betting offers.
|BetMGM Bonus Code
|TOP1500
|New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV)
|Bet $10 Get $150
|New BetMGM User Offer (All States except NY)
|$1,500 First Bet Offer
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Promotion Verified On
|August 20th, 2026
|Information Confirmed By
|WTOP
Bettors located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have a “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus, which awards $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager wins.
For new users in all other participating US states (excluding MI, NJ, PA, and WV), BetMGM strictly offers the $1,500 first-bet opportunity. Whether you want to back the Orioles at home or target a specific pitching prop, you can place your first wager up to $1,500 with the confidence that you will receive it back in bonus bets if that opening bet is unsuccessful.
Capitalize On BetMGM MLB Bonus Code Today
Before locking in your welcome offer, take a look at today’s MLB schedule. Here is the current outlook:
- Seattle Mariners at Milwaukee Brewers
- Moneyline: Brewers -135 / Mariners +110
- Runline: Brewers -1.5 (+155) / Mariners +1.5 (-190)
- Total (Over/Under): 8 (Over -105 / Under -115)
- New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles
- Moneyline: Yankees -125 / Orioles +105
- Runline: Yankees -1.5 (+135) / Orioles +1.5 (-165)
- Total (Over/Under): 7.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)
- Washington Nationals at Texas Rangers
- Moneyline: Nationals +140 / Rangers -170
- Runline: Nationals +1.5 (-155) / Rangers -1.5 (+125)
- Total (Over/Under): 7.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)
Today’s Top MLB Matchups To Target
New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles This heavyweight American League clash offers plenty of star power. The Yankees will look to ace Gerrit Cole, who brings a formidable 3.22 ERA and a 9.554 K/9 strikeout rate over 86.2 innings this season. He will face a dangerous Orioles lineup powered by Pete Alonso, who has already driven in 82 RBIs, and Gunnar Henderson, who adds another 51 RBIs.
Seattle Mariners vs. Milwaukee Brewers If you prefer an interleague battle, the Mariners taking on the Brewers is an excellent spot to use your BetMGM bonus. Seattle leans on starter Logan Gilbert, who boasts a stellar 3.35 ERA across 150.1 innings pitched, stifling opponents with a 9.399 K/9 rate. Milwaukee counters with William Contreras (63 RBIs) and veteran Christian Yelich (.313 OBP) as they look to defend their home turf as moneyline favorites.
More Options: Tonight’s NFL Preseason Action
If you prefer to take your wagers to the gridiron, you can also use your BetMGM welcome offer on tonight’s NFL preseason schedule. As teams evaluate their depth charts and finalize their rosters, tonight features two compelling matchups:
- Las Vegas Raiders vs. Houston Texans
- San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Redeem Your BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Offer
Ready to get started? Activating your welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Follow these quick steps before the Yankees and Orioles take the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, or before any other scheduled matchup kicks off:
- Register a New Account: Click here to create your new account. You will be required to enter standard personal information—such as your name, address, email, and date of birth—to verify your identity.
- Apply the Correct Bonus Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code TOP1500.
- Fund Your Account: Once your account is active, make a first-time deposit of at least $10. BetMGM offers a variety of secure payment methods to easily and safely fund your wallet.
- Place Your First Bet: With your account funded and your bonus code locked in, navigate to the MLB or NFL betting markets. Place your qualifying wager to officially activate the offer.