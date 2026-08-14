BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB, NFL Preseason Friday Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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BetMGM Bonus Code for MLB

Use BetMGM MLB Bonus Code on New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays

New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays Odds & Analysis

Bet Type New York Yankees Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline -154 +125 Total Over 8 (-105) Under 8 (-115) Runline -1.5 (+110) +1.5 (-133)

How to Activate Your BetMGM Bonus Code

With the NFL preseason and a busy slate of MLB games ahead Friday, the latest, new players can step up to the plate with a massive welcome offer ahead of the first pitch. If you are betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can bet $10 and get a $150 bonus if your bet wins.For our friends in all other eligible states, you have a real chance at a massive $1,500 first-bet offer to use on this classic MLB matchup. Let’s break down how we can use this to chase a bigger payout.Before we start building our bet slips for the New York Yankees or Toronto Blue Jays, we need to look at the exact welcome offers available at MGM. Having the right promotion in your back pocket is step one of any smart betting strategy. When I am handicapping these games, having a solid welcome offer gives me the confidence to swing for the fences. The details of this BetMGM bonus offer are simple and easy to use. For new users registering in MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you will receive the “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus. Just place a $10 wager, and if your team gets the job done and your bet wins, you secure $150 in bonus bets on top of your standard cash payout. For bettors in all other participating US states (outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV), BetMGM only has the $1,500 first-bet offer available. If your first bet doesn’t pan out, BetMGM will refund your original stake in the form of bonus bets, up to $1,500. This is the perfect tool for us to back our favorite team with a more sophisticated, elevated wager right out of the gate while we explore the board.We are looking at a classic divisional clash as the New York Yankees (54-41) hit the road to take on the Toronto Blue Jays (53-66). This game goes down at Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON, on August 14, 2026, at 11:15 PM UTC, and we can all catch the action nationally on Apple TV+. Both clubs are hunting for victories, though specific division standings and playoff implications are unavailable in our current data.When I look at the morning line and dig into the data, the New York Yankees enter this contest as the clear betting favorites—and for good reason. They have found a lot of success in this spot, boasting a 54-41 record when favored. Plus, they are road warriors, holding a solid 37-26 away record. On the flip side, the Toronto Blue Jays have struggled when oddsmakers cast them as the underdog, going 25-34 in that role. The Blue Jays are also sitting below the .500 mark at home this year, playing to a 25-34 record at Rogers Centre. Offensively, the New York Yankees might only be hitting .231 as a team, but they make it count where it matters, blasting 169 home runs and generating 545 runs. The Toronto Blue Jays actually have a slightly better team batting average at .242 with 1,000 total hits, but they lag in overall run production with 482 runs and 115 homers. The real edge for New York is on the mound. Their pitching staff is dealing with a combined 3.28 ERA, which gives them a massive advantage over the Toronto Blue Jays’ team ERA of 4.01.Ready to get in the trenches with me? Activating your BetMGM bonus code is a super straightforward process. First, new users will need to create and register an account with BetMGM by providing standard personal information—like your name, email address, and date of birth—to verify your identity and location. During the sign-up process, make sure to punch in the correct bonus code for your state. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, use the bonus codeto claim that “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. For bettors in all other participating states, drop in the bonus codeto unlock the $1,500 first-bet offer. Finally, you will need to deposit at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods. Once your bankroll is funded, place your qualifying wager on the New York Yankees, the Toronto Blue Jays, or any other available market to fully activate the offer. Let’s make some smart bets and enjoy a great night of baseball!