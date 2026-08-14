BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for MLB, NFL Preseason Friday Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and servicesWith the NFL preseason and a busy slate of MLB games ahead Friday, the latest BetMGM bonus code TOP1500, new players can step up to the plate with a massive welcome offer ahead of the first pitch. If you are betting from Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can bet $10 and get a $150 bonus if your bet wins. For our friends in all other eligible states, you have a real chance at a massive $1,500 first-bet offer to use on this classic MLB matchup. Let’s break down how we can use this to chase a bigger payout.
BetMGM Bonus Code for MLBBefore we start building our bet slips for the New York Yankees or Toronto Blue Jays, we need to look at the exact welcome offers available at MGM. Having the right promotion in your back pocket is step one of any smart betting strategy. When I am handicapping these games, having a solid welcome offer gives me the confidence to swing for the fences. The details of this BetMGM bonus offer are simple and easy to use. For new users registering in MI, NJ, PA, and WV, you will receive the “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus. Just place a $10 wager, and if your team gets the job done and your bet wins, you secure $150 in bonus bets on top of your standard cash payout. For bettors in all other participating US states (outside of MI, NJ, PA, and WV), BetMGM only has the $1,500 first-bet offer available. If your first bet doesn’t pan out, BetMGM will refund your original stake in the form of bonus bets, up to $1,500. This is the perfect tool for us to back our favorite team with a more sophisticated, elevated wager right out of the gate while we explore the board.
Use BetMGM MLB Bonus Code on New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue JaysWe are looking at a classic divisional clash as the New York Yankees (54-41) hit the road to take on the Toronto Blue Jays (53-66). This game goes down at Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON, on August 14, 2026, at 11:15 PM UTC, and we can all catch the action nationally on Apple TV+. Both clubs are hunting for victories, though specific division standings and playoff implications are unavailable in our current data.
New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays Odds & Analysis
|Bet Type
|New York Yankees
|Toronto Blue Jays
|Moneyline
|-154
|+125
|Total
|Over 8 (-105)
|Under 8 (-115)
|Runline
|-1.5 (+110)
|+1.5 (-133)