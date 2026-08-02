BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Get $150 Bonus or $1,500 Paid Back for MLB Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can set up a new account with BetMGM bonus code TOP1500 and secure a $1,500 MLB bet. New users in select states can turn a $10 bet into a $150 bonus with bonus code TOP150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV). Click here to start signing up.

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards on BetMGM Sportsbook. With a full slate of MLB games coming up on Sunday, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of this offer.

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 Bet

Here is everything you need to know to claim your bonus before the first pitch:

BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500 or TOP150 (MI, NJ, PA, WV) New User Offer $1,500 First Bet or Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus Bonus Last Verified On August 2, 2026

New users looking to get in on the MLB action have fantastic options with the BetMGM bonus code. If you are located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, you can claim a “bet $10, get $150” bonus, which awards you $150 in bonus bets if your initial $10 wager wins.

For users in all other participating U.S. states, BetMGM exclusively provides the $1,500 first bet offer. This gives you the flexibility to place your initial wager on exciting matchups, like the Boston Red Sox visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers, knowing that if your first bet comes up short, you will receive your wager amount back in bonus bets up to $1,500.

How to Bet on MLB This Weekend

Here is the schedule and current BetMGM odds for the top MLB matchups on August 2, 2026:

New York Yankees at Chicago Cubs Moneyline: Yankees -128 / Cubs +105 Runline: Yankees -1.5 (+140) / Cubs +1.5 (-169) Total: 6.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Angels Moneyline: Brewers -227 / Angels +185 Runline: Brewers -1.5 (-139) / Angels +1.5 (+115) Total: 7.5 (Over -115 / Under -105)

Boston Red Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline: Red Sox +150 / Dodgers -182 Runline: Red Sox +1.5 (-133) / Dodgers -1.5 (+110) Total: 8.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)



With a loaded slate, a few star-studded matchups present excellent betting opportunities. The New York Yankees send ace Gerrit Cole to the mound, sporting a 3.57 ERA and an elite 9.66 K/9 rate. The Yankees’ offense features Ben Rice, who continues to punish baseballs with 31 home runs and 73 RBIs. The Cubs will counter with Colin Rea, who enters the contest with a 4.56 ERA.

In the late game, the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Boston Red Sox in what promises to be an entertaining clash. The Dodgers’ lineup is a nightmare for opposing pitchers, led by Shohei Ohtani, who brings a .291 average, 67 RBIs, and a massive .939 OPS to the plate. Ohtani’s production is perfectly complemented by Freddie Freeman, who is hitting .310 on the year with 127 hits and 54 RBIs. Whether you are backing Gerrit Cole’s strikeouts or the Dodgers’ heavy hitters, you can take advantage of your welcome offer on any of these betting markets.

How to Activate BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer is a simple, straightforward process. Follow these steps to activate your bonus before the first pitch of upcoming matchups, like the Boston Red Sox taking on the Los Angeles Dodgers: