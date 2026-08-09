BetMGM Bonus Code TOP1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for Braves-Yankees, Sunday MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek

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BetMGM Bonus Code for MLB

BetMGM Bonus Code (MI, NJ, PA, WV) TOP150 New BetMGM User Offer (MI, NJ, PA, WV) Bet $10, Get $150 if Your Bet Wins BetMGM Bonus Code (All Other Participating States) TOP1500 New BetMGM User Offer (All Other Participating States) $1,500 First-Bet Offer Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States.

BetMGM Bonus Code Details: $150 Bonus or $1,500 First-Bet Offer

Use BetMGM MLB Bonus Code on Atlanta Braves vs New York Yankees

Atlanta Braves vs New York Yankees Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Atlanta Braves New York Yankees Moneyline +120 -143 Total Over 8.5 Under 8.5 Runline +1.5 (-169) -1.5 (+140)

How to Activate the BetMGM Bonus Code Offer

Register: Create a new BetMGM account and provide standard personal information to verify your identity and age. Apply the Bonus Code: Use bonus code TOP150 if you are physically located in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia. Use bonus code TOP1500 if you are located in any other participating state. Deposit Funds: Make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of BetMGM’s secure payment methods to officially activate the offer. Place Your Wager: Browse the MLB odds and place your qualifying wager on the Atlanta Braves or New York Yankees.

New BetMGM users can claim a lucrative welcome offer ahead of the upcoming MLB matchup between the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees by using the latest BetMGM bonus code TOP1500.This promotion provides two distinct paths to value depending on your location. New players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can claim a “Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets” offer if their initial wager wins. Meanwhile, users in all other participating states are eligible for a substantial $1,500 First-Bet Offer. Whether you want to back the productive Atlanta offense on the road or the favored Yankees at home, signing up today allows you to maximize your initial wager and step right into the action for this high-profile non-conference clash.Before the first pitch is thrown at Yankee Stadium, new players should review the available promotions in their respective locations. See the table below for a complete breakdown of the current BetMGM welcome offers:For new players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, the BetMGM bonus code unlocks a highly accessible “Bet $10, Get $150” promotion. To qualify, simply register for a new account, enter the applicable bonus code, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $10 wager on the upcoming Braves vs. Yankees game. If your initial bet is a winner, BetMGM will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets alongside your standard cash winnings, giving you extra flexibility for future MLB betting. If you are located in any other participating state, you are instead eligible for a massive $1,500 First-Bet Offer. With this promotion, you can place your very first wager on either the Braves or the Yankees with an added layer of confidence. If your first bet happens to come up short, BetMGM will refund your entire stake in the form of bonus bets, up to a maximum of $1,500.The Atlanta Braves (70-47) travel to the Bronx, NY, to take on the New York Yankees (66-51) at Yankee Stadium. The game is scheduled for August 9, 2026, at 5:35 PM UTC and will be broadcast on the YES Network and BravesVsn.Odds as of August 9, 2026, at 15:19 UTC from BetMGM. The New York Yankees enter this matchup as the betting favorites, a role in which they have found consistent success, compiling a 52-39 record during the 2026 season. Venue trends also favor New York slightly; the Yankees hold a solid 29-25 record when playing in front of their home crowd. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves have been labeled as the underdogs in 28 games this year, posting a 13-15 record in those contests, though they maintain a strong 31-27 record on the road. Offensively, the Braves have been a highly productive unit, tallying 552 RBIs and an overall team OPS of .735. The Yankees counter with a lineup that has driven in 504 runs alongside a .722 OPS. For bettors looking at the total, both teams have seen varied results this season. In away games, the Braves have hit the over 51.7% of the time. The Yankees’ home matchups, however, have been split perfectly down the middle, with a 48.1% over rate and a 48.1% under rate.To get started and secure your promotion ahead of the first pitch, new users need to create an account with BetMGM. The sign-up process is straightforward and designed to get you into the action quickly.