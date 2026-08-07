Bet365 Promo Code WTOP365: Bet $10, Get $150 Braves-Yanks, Dodgers-DBacks Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the bet365 promo code WTOP365 offer here, you will be able to lock in $150 in bonus bets when you wager $10 on any of tonight’s MLB games.

Bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 For MLB Games Tonight

When I’m handicapping today’s matchups, I always want to make sure I’m getting the absolute most out of my initial investment. Whether you’re eyeing the Braves at Yankees, Dodgers at Diamondbacks, or the Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers, bet365 gives us a fantastic runway to get started.

Use the details in the table below to lock in our exclusive code before the first pitch:

bet365 Promo Code WTOP365 New bet365 User Offer Bet $10, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promotion Verified On August 7th, 2026 Confirmed By WTOP

Let’s dive into how this bonus actually works so we can put it to use. New bet365 users can unlock $150 in bonus bets simply by wagering $10—and the best part is, you get that bonus whether your first ticket cashes or busts.

To ensure your wager qualifies, your initial bet just needs to settle within 30 days of claiming the offer and carry minimum odds of -500. This means a heavily juiced favorite sitting at -800 wouldn’t make the cut, but a -450 selection is perfectly fine. Once those bonus bets hit your account balance, you have a full 7 days to use them before they expire, giving us an entire week to spot value across the MLB slate.

MLB Friday Odds At Bet365

Before we claim that bet365 bonus code, we need to take a hard look at the odds. Here is how the moneyline, runline (spread), and total runs (over/under) are shaping up for today’s featured matchups:

Matchup Moneyline Runline (Spread) Total (O/U) Atlanta Braves @ New York Yankees NYY -135 / ATL +125 NYY -1.5 (+145) / ATL +1.5 (-170) 8 (O -115 / U -105) Minnesota Twins @ Milwaukee Brewers MIL -170 / MIN +155 MIL -1.5 (+120) / MIN +1.5 (-140) 8 (O -105 / U -115) Los Angeles Dodgers @ Arizona Diamondbacks LAD -170 / AZ +155 LAD -1.5 (-110) / AZ +1.5 (-110) 9 (O +100 / U -120)

Matchups To Watch

Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks I’m keeping a close eye on the Dodgers as they head into Chase Field as road favorites. Los Angeles is being heavily backed for good reason: the dual-threat dominance of Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani brings a massive .953 OPS and 70 RBIs to the plate, completely complemented by his brilliant 1.786 ERA and 9.981 K/9 on the mound. Today, however, the Dodgers hand the ball to probable starter Roki Sasaki, who carries a 4.64 ERA across 99 innings. Arizona counters with Merrill Kelly (5.04 ERA). If you want to use your bonus bets on an underdog, the Diamondbacks leaning on their home crowd could be an intriguing spot.

Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees Over in the Bronx, the Yankees sit as home favorites with the run total parked at 8. Aaron Judge’s absence leaves a void in the offense, as Ben Rice hopes to carry the load in the meantime. New York will send Max Fried to the hill, and his sharp 3.12 ERA alongside an 8.16 K/9 through 75 innings makes him a tough fade. But the Braves bring plenty of firepower too, highlighted by Matt Olson’s .896 OPS and 70 RBIs. It’s a true heavyweight clash and a perfect game to target with exotic bets like a same-game parlay.

Activate Your Bet365 Promo Code WTOP365

Ready to get in the trenches with me? New customers can effortlessly activate this promotion by following a few simple steps. Just make sure you enter the bonus code WTOP365 during sign-up to guarantee your reward.

Follow this quick guide to get your account properly funded and ready for action: