Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for Braves-Yankees, Sunday MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Baseball fans looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees can unlock a highly rewarding welcome offer by using the latest bet365 bonus code. You don’t need to apply the code, simply get the offer here.







New bet365 users can take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the next MLB game: simply place $10 in qualifying bets that settle within 30 days of claiming the offer, and you will receive $150 in bonus bets—regardless of whether your wager wins or loses.

Additionally, new users located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will also receive 50 spins for the bet365 online casino, making this the perfect opportunity to boost your bankroll before the first pitch.

bet365 Bonus Code for MLB

Before you place your first wager on the Atlanta Braves or New York Yankees, be sure to review the details of the latest bet365 sign-up offer. Below is a quick overview of the promo code, the welcome bonus, and the basic terms required to claim your bonus bets.

New bet365 users looking to wager on the Atlanta Braves or New York Yankees can unlock $150 in bonus bets simply by placing a $10 qualifying wager. You will receive this bonus regardless of whether your initial bet wins or loses. To qualify for this offer, your first bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion and include minimum odds of -500 or greater (meaning a -450 selection qualifies, but a -800 does not).

Please note that this standard “Bet $10, Get $150” bonus bet offer applies to new users in states like Illinois and Tennessee. Bettors located in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan will receive the $150 bonus plus an additional 50 spins to use at the bet365 online casino. Once credited to your account, your bonus bets will remain valid for seven days before expiring, giving you plenty of time to explore other MLB markets or upcoming sporting events.

How to Use the bet365 MLB Bonus Code on Braves-Yankees

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Yankees Odds & Analysis

The New York Yankees enter this matchup as the home favorites, a role in which they have seen plenty of success this season. The Yankees boast a 52-39 record when listed as the betting favorite, while holding a solid 29-25 record in front of their home crowd at Yankee Stadium. On the other side, the Atlanta Braves come into this game as the underdogs. Atlanta has posted a 13-15 record when catching odds on the moneyline, though they have been reliable on the road overall, maintaining a 31-27 record away from home.

Offensively, the Atlanta Braves have been the more productive unit over the course of the 2026 campaign. Atlanta hitters have combined for a .250 team batting average, crossing the plate for a total of 574 runs. The New York Yankees, meanwhile, have batted .231 as a team and tallied 530 total runs so far this season. Bettors looking at the runline or total should note that the Yankees have racked up 166 home runs compared to the Braves’ 158, giving New York a slight edge in raw power heading into this contest.

How to Activate the bet365 Bonus Code for Braves vs. Yankees

Getting started with the latest bet365 welcome offer is a simple and straightforward process. Follow the steps below to claim your bonus bets before the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees take the field:

Register a New Account: Navigate to the bet365 website or download the mobile app to begin the registration process. You will need to create an account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, ensure that you enter the bonus code WTOP365 to be eligible for the welcome offer. Claim the Offer: Once your account is fully registered and verified, navigate to the promotions section within the bet365 app to claim the specific welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Access the cashier section and deposit a minimum of $10 into your new account using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: To fully activate the offer, place a qualifying wager of at least $10 on the Braves vs. Yankees game or any other eligible sports market.

Once your initial qualifying bet settles, the $150 in bonus bets will automatically be credited to your account, ready to be used on your next wagers.