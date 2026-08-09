Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim Up to $500 Bonus for Sunday MLB Trades (Aug. 9)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Kalshi promo code WTOP and take advantage of up to $500 in bonuses ahead of upcoming MLB action. Start the registration process by clicking here.

When you register your account on Kalshi, you will become eligible for a tiered sign-up bonus of up to $500 that is unlocked after making $25 in trades. This provides an excellent opportunity to engage with the baseball slate, which features prime matchups like the Atlanta Braves at New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers at Arizona Diamondbacks, and Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers Up to $500 in Bonuses

Prepare for the exciting MLB slate, including the 70-47 Atlanta Braves taking on the 66-51 New York Yankees, by reviewing the essential details of this promotional offer below:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Up to a $500 trading bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US (Not Available in MI, NV) Bonus Last Verified On August 9, 2026

This exclusive offer provides a fantastic way for new Kalshi customers to get started on the platform. When you register using the code WTOP, you secure access to a randomized welcome bonus. Whether you want to make predictions on the Atlanta Braves battling the New York Yankees or the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Arizona Diamondbacks, this promotion is the perfect way to explore Kalshi’s unique prediction markets.

To successfully claim this offer, new Kalshi customers are required to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Your tiered bonus will be officially unlocked after you have made $25 in trades on their prediction markets. Kalshi is accessible to users present in the US, but please note that users must be at least 18 years of age to participate in this promotion. Take a look at the breakdown of these bonuses:

70% of participants will receive a $15 trading bonus

24% of participants will receive a $35 trading bonus

5% of participants will receive a $75 trading bonus

0.65% of participants will receive a $100 trading bonus

0.35% of participants will receive a $500 trading bonus

Evaluate MLB Prediction Markets

Assess top matchups by reviewing the implied probability data for each game. By focusing on the raw mathematical likelihood of each outcome, you can make informed trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

Matchup Implied Win Probability LAD @ ARI LAD 57% / ARI 43% TB @ SEA TB 49% / SEA 51% ATL @ NYY NYY 57% / ATL 43%

Before locking in your trades, statistical context is crucial. In the ATL @ NYY clash, New York holds a distinct advantage on the mound. Their pitching staff boasts an impressive 3.32 overall ERA, outperforming the Braves’ 3.63 team ERA.

Meanwhile, for the LAD @ ARI divisional showdown, Los Angeles possesses superior firepower at the plate. The Dodgers enter the game with a collective .768 OPS compared to Arizona’s .709 OPS. Identifying these statistical edges can help you maximize the value of your Kalshi trades.

How to Get Started With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. If you are ready to start making predictions on the MLB slate, follow these simple steps to activate the offer:

Create Your Account: Register for a new account by entering your standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to attach the welcome offer to your profile. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To unlock your bonus, you must make $25 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

You do not have to place a single trade worth $25 to qualify. You can make several smaller trades across different events, such as predicting outcomes for the Braves, Yankees, Dodgers, or Mariners games.