Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Get $20 Bonus for Braves-Yankees + MLB Games Sunday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By applying Polymarket promo code WTOP, new customers can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer ahead of Sunday’s MLB games, instantly unlocking a $20 sign-up bonus after making an initial trade of at least $10. Click here to redeem this offer.

This straightforward promotion is designed to give you extra capital to build your trading portfolio on premier weekend matchups, including the Atlanta Braves visiting the New York Yankees, the Oakland Athletics taking on the Boston Red Sox, and the Los Angeles Dodgers facing the Arizona Diamondbacks, while remaining fully applicable for any other MLB game this week. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this Polymarket promo.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $20 Sign-Up Bonus

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $20 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On August 9, 2026

The Polymarket promo code is exclusively available for new Polymarket customers, giving first-time users the perfect opportunity to dive into Sunday’s MLB markets. By simply completing the registration process and making an initial trade of at least $10, you will unlock a $20 sign-up bonus to use on the platform. Whether you are looking to back the New York Yankees, take a chance on the Athletics against the Boston Red Sox, or take a position on the matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks, this bonus provides instant extra capital.

To qualify for this offer, users must be 18+ and physically located in an eligible Polymarket state. This promotion is strictly for new Polymarket customers who have not previously held an account. Once your $10 initial trade is successfully processed, your $20 bonus will be credited, giving you the flexibility to maximize your trading potential across the entirety of Sunday’s MLB slate.

Best Saturday MLB Matchups

Matchup Probability ATL @ NYY 44% / 57% ATH @ BOS 31% / 70% LAD @ ARI 58% / 43%

A closer look at the underlying statistics and recent momentum explains why Boston is positioned as such a massive favorite. The Red Sox enter the series backed by a dominant 31-5 stretch that began in late June, asserting themselves against top-tier competition. They boast a clear advantage on the mound with a 3.51 team ERA and a 1.22 WHIP. In stark contrast, the rebuilding Athletics’ pitching staff has struggled to a 5.45 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP. Boston also maintains an offensive edge, hitting .249 as a team compared to Oakland’s .243 average, reinforcing their position in the market.

Elsewhere on the slate, the Los Angeles Dodgers recently suffered a rare seven-game losing skid, their longest since 2025. Los Angeles has been plagued by late-inning bullpen volatility, highlighted by a recent blown save from Edwin Díaz, making their matchup against a surging Arizona Diamondbacks squad a critical inflection point in the NL West race. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees are blending historic veteran achievements, such as Gerrit Cole recently recording his 1,000th strikeout for the franchise, with timely production from rookies like George Lombard Jr. and Spencer Jones. They face a Braves team currently navigating its own pitching and late-inning challenges, creating an intriguing dynamic for predictive traders.

How to Activate Polymarket Promo Code WTOP

Ready to get started? Activating this offer is a highly structured, straightforward process. Follow the steps below to claim your bonus:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to secure and verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP to qualify for the offer. Make a Deposit: Complete a first-time deposit of at least $10 into your new account. Start With a Trade: Make $10 in trades on MLB to unlock the $20 welcome bonus.

Once these steps are completed, your welcome offer will be activated, equipping you with the necessary capital to start trading on Sunday’s MLB matchups.