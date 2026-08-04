PGA Tour regular season ends with Wyndham Championship and LIV goes to Trump Bedminster

PGA Tour WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP Site: Greensboro, North Carolina. Course: Sedgefield CC. Yardage: 7, 131. Par: 70. Prize money: $8.5 million.…

PGA Tour

WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Greensboro, North Carolina.

Course: Sedgefield CC. Yardage: 7, 131. Par: 70.

Prize money: $8.5 million. Winner’s share: $1,530,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Cameron Young.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Michael Thorbjornsen won the Rocket Classic.

Notes: This is the final tournament of the regular season, with the leading 70 players in the FedEx Cup advancing to the postseason. … There is no longer a bonus for leading the FedEx Cup after the regular season. Instead, a bonus is paid out after the second playoff event at the BMW Championship. … Brooks Koepka is No. 86 in the FedEx Cup and faces his last chance to qualify for the postseason. … Among those outside the top 70 are Keegan Bradley (72) and Jason Day (75). … Blades Brown is playing of the Korn Ferry Tour, where he is No. 9 on the points list. Brown was a sponsor exemption, but got one of two spots made available with Koepka playing. … Those in the field trying to improve their position for the postseason are Justin Thomas (40) and Jordan Spieth (55). … The highest-ranked players in the FedEx Cup are defending champion Cameron Young (3) and North Carolina native Ryan Gerard (16).

Next week: FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

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LIV Golf League

LIV GOLF NEW YORK

Site: Bedminster, New Jersey.

Course: Trump National Bedminster GC. Yardage: 7,651. Par: 71.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $4 million.

Television: Thursday, 1-6 p.m. (Fox Sports app); Friday, noon to 2 p.m. (Fox Sports app), 2-5 p.m. (FOX); Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. (FOX); Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (FOX).

Previous winner at Bedminster: Cameron Smith in 2023.

Points leader: Jon Rahm.

Last tournament: Lucas Herbert won LIV Golf UK.

Notes: Jon Rahm leads by 219 points over Bryson DeChambeau with two individual events remaining, in New Jersey and Indianapolis. … Lucas Herbert is coming off a six-shot victory in LIV Golf UK. He joins Rahm and DeChambeau as the only two-time winners on LIV Golf this year. … The relegation zone has not been getting much attention over uncertainty whether LIV Golf is around next year or what it will look like. … LIV Golf played at Trump Bedminster in 2022 and 2023. … Scott Vincent (Phil Mickelson) and Travis Smyth (Elvis Smylie) are in the field for players who are not available. … No one from LIV Golf were among the 14 players who made the cut in all four majors this year. … Rahm is coming off a tie for 23rd in LIV Golf UK, the first time he has finished out of the top 10 since joining the league. … Tyrrell Hatton has won and finished second in his last two LIV Golf events.

Next tournament: LIV Golf Indianapolis on Aug. 20-23.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

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Korn Ferry Tour

PINNACLE BANK CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Omaha, Nebraska.

Course: The Club at Indian Creek. Yardage: 7,721. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Christo Lamprecht.

Points leader: Ian Holt.

Last week: Derek Hitchner won the Utah Championship.

Next week: Albertsons Boise Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

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LPGA Tour

Last week: Shiho Kuwaki won the AIG Women’s British Open.

Next week: The Standard Portland Classic.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

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European tour

Last tournament: Ryan Fox won the British Open.

Next week: Danish Golf Championship.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

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PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Zach Johnson won the Portugal Invitational.

Next week: Boeing Classic.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

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Other tours

USGA: U.S. Women’s Amateur, The Honors Course, Ooltewah, Tennessee. Television: Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Friday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel mobile), 7-10 p.m. (Golf Channel-TD); Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 3-6 p.m. (Golf Channel). Previous winner: Megha Ganne. Online: https://championships.usga.org/

Epson Tour: Smoky Mountain Championship, Green Meadow CC, Alcoa, Tennessee. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

Ladies European Tour: PIF London Championship, Centurion Club, Hemel Hempstead, England. Television: Thursday, 9-11 a.m. (Golf Channel), 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel mobile); Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel mobile); Sunday, 8 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel). Defending champion: Laura Fuenfstueck. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Scottish Challenge, Schloss Roxburghe Hotel & GC, Kelso, Scotland. Previous winner: Daniel Young. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

Legends Tour: Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, Trump International GL, Aberdeen, Scotland. Defending champion: Bo Van Pelt. Online: https://legendstour.com/

Japan LPGA: Hokkaido Meiji Cup, Sapporo International (Shimamatsu), Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: Yui Kawamoto. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Jeju Samdasoo Masters, Teddy Valley Golf & Resort, Seogwipo, South Korea. Defending champion: Jiwon Ko. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

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