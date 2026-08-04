FIFA executive Arsene Wenger backs decision to drop Gianni Infantino’s World Cup sell-off plan

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA executive Arsène Wenger on Tuesday distanced himself from Gianni Infantino’s failed plan to sell stakes in…

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA executive Arsène Wenger on Tuesday distanced himself from Gianni Infantino’s failed plan to sell stakes in future World Cup profits to private investors and said it was “absolutely necessary” to drop the proposal.

Wenger’s statement on the controversy came after a letter from UEFA’s lawyers to Infantino threatening legal action named the French coaching great among 18 executives whose data and communications should be retained as potential evidence.

“I was not involved in this strategic plan and first became aware of the project through media reports,” said Wenger, who was hired by Infantino in 2019 and is FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development.

The statement by the former Arsenal coach did not name Infantino.

“The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question, because I firmly believe in an independent FIFA that serves our game with commitment, transparency, and integrity,” Wenger wrote.

Infantino withdrew his $20 billion proposal early Saturday after a furious backlash by global soccer officials, including European body UEFA warning of a boycott of all FIFA games and events.

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