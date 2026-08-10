NEW YORK (AP) — Barring rainouts, the World Series will end in October for just the second time since 2020.…

NEW YORK (AP) — Barring rainouts, the World Series will end in October for just the second time since 2020.

The Series will start on Oct. 23 and Game 7 would be on Oct. 31, Major League Baseball announced Monday. The World Series ended in November in 2001, ’09, ’10, ’15, ’16, ’17, ’21, ’22, ’23 and ’25, going as late as Nov. 5 in 2022.

AL Division Series will have an extra scheduled off day between Games 1 and 2, a format that allows a team to have the same pitchers start Games 1 and 4, and Games 2 and 5 on normal four days’ rest. Last year, NL Division Series had the extra off day.

All four best-of-three Wild Card Series are scheduled for consecutive days from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at the site of the higher seed.

Twelve teams make the playoffs under the format that began in 2022. The top two teams in each league get first-round byes, while the No. 3 seed faces No. 6, and No. 4 plays No. 5. The higher seed will be home in each best-of-three series.

In the best-of-five Division Series, the top seed plays the 4-vs.-5 winner and the No. 2 seed plays the 3-vs.-6 winner. The Division Series will have the familiar format of the higher seed home for Games 1 and 2, and, if necessary, Game 5.

AL and NL Division Series will start Oct. 3. The National League Championship Series starts Oct. 11 and the American League Championship Series the following day. Both of those are best-of-seven matchups.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.