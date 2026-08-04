Cape Verde coach Bubista moves on from World Cup success to Moroccan club RS Berkane

BERKANE, Morocco (AP) — Cape Verde coach Bubista, who led the World Cup debutant to a stellar tournament, joined Moroccan…

BERKANE, Morocco (AP) — Cape Verde coach Bubista, who led the World Cup debutant to a stellar tournament, joined Moroccan club RS Berkane on Tuesday.

Berkane said it hired Pedro Brito, who is better known by his nickname Bubista, on a two-year contract. He replaces Moïne Chaâbani, who was hired by his native Tunisia, another World Cup team.

The Cape Verde federation thanked Bubista on its social media accounts for his “dedication, professionalism, and contribution” to the national team.

Cape Verde made a stunning start to the World Cup, holding eventual champion Spain to a 0-0 draw inspired by 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha. Further draws against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia sealed second place in the group and a round-of-32 game against Argentina.

Though Argentina eventually won 3-2, Cape Verde took the game to extra time where a second tying goal by Sidny Lopes Cabral was voted best goal of the tournament.

Berkane won the second-tier CAF Confederation Cup in 2025 and is the home club of Fouzi Lekjaa, Morocco’s influential soccer leader who is a close ally of FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and AP World Cup coverage

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.