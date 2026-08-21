Arike Ogunbowale scores 32 as Wings beat Fever 91-85

DALLAS (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored a season-high 32 points, Jessica Shepard added a career-best 26 and the Dallas Wings…

DALLAS (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored a season-high 32 points, Jessica Shepard added a career-best 26 and the Dallas Wings beat Indiana 91-85 on Thursday night, ending the Fever’s five-game winning streak.

Caitlin Clark had 10 points and nine assists and Paige Bueckers finished with 13 points and eight assists on a rough shooting night for both former No. 1 overall picks six days after each scored 29 in the Fever’s 98-87 victory.

They combined to go 9 of 31 from the field two weeks before their expected debut — alongside Indiana forward Aliyah Boston — on the senior U.S. women’s national team at the FIBA World Cup.

Kelsey Mitchell tied her season high with 37 points, getting 21 before halftime to set the WNBA record with her 21st consecutive game with at least 20 points. Mitchell, who topped the previous mark of Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson, was 4 of 7 from 3-point range and made all 15 of her free throws.

Awak Kuier had 11 points, eight rebounds and a career-high seven blocks as the Wings won for just the fourth time in 12 games since a six-game winning streak that was their longest since moving to Texas 10 years ago.

DREAM 124, SPARKS 88

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Angel Reese had a stunning perfect shooting night after struggling recently to make even the shortest of shots, and Atlanta set a franchise record for points in a game in a victory over Los Angels.

Reese was 9-for-9 from the field, hitting two 3-pointers, for 20 points and had 10 rebounds and eight assists for her WNBA-leading 25th double-double of the season.

Reese set a Dream record for field goals without a miss and became the third player in WNBA history with a 20-point double-double on 100% shooting. She’s four shy of Alyssa Thomas’ WNBA double-double record of 28 set in 2023.

In addition, she had three offensive rebounds in the first half to break her own WNBA season record of 172 set in 2024.

Rhyne Howard added 26 points and five 3-pointers for Atlanta (23-13), which has won eight straight in the series with Los Angeles. Naz Hillmon had 14 points and Allisha Gray 13.

Cameron Brink scored 14 points off the bench for Los Angeles (12-24), which was eliminated from playoff contention. Rae Burrell added 12 and Nneka Ogwumike had 11.

ACES 101, SUN 78

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young had 24 points and seven rebounds in three quarters, A’ja Wilson added 20 points, and Las Vegas beat Connecticut for its 11th straight win in the series.

Las Vegas led 48-47 at halftime then went on a 16-0 run in the third quarter and started the fourth quarter on a 12-2 spurt for an 87-65 lead. Young did not play in the fourth because of the big lead.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 12 points of her 14 points in the first half for Connecticut (9-26). Kennedy Burke and Leila Lacan each added 11 points, and Charlisse Leger-Walker had 10.

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds off the bench for Las Vegas (25-13), which snapped a two-game losing streak. Jewell Loyd moved into eighth on the WNBA’s made 3-pointers list with 728.

The Sun turned it over 19 times, leading to 28 points by the Aces.

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