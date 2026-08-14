All Blacks injury toll worsens as Caleb Clarke heads home before Springboks tests

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — New Zealand’s injury toll has worsened on its historic rugby tour of South Africa —…

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — New Zealand’s injury toll has worsened on its historic rugby tour of South Africa — and the test series was still a week away.

Winger Caleb Clarke was the third player to be going home after rupturing a shoulder tendon on Tuesday in the 54-0 win against the Sharks in Durban.

The injury required surgery and only then will a timeframe on his recovery be known, the All Blacks said on Friday.

Clarke will not be immediately replaced. Coach Dave Rennie said he was comfortable that their six other outside backs were enough cover, although test regular Will Jordan was a doubt for the first test against the Springboks next week because of a back injury.

“I am gutted to be going home because I’ve loved my time here so much,” Clarke said in a statement.

His exit was a blow for the All Blacks. Clarke played against France and Ireland last month, appeared in the first two tour matches, and might have expected to start in the first test at Ellis Park.

Hooker George Bell injured a calf in training before the first match against the Stormers, and in that match center Billy Proctor broke a shoulder blade.

Bell was replaced by Bradley Slater and Proctor by Richie Mo’unga.

The All Blacks play their third tour match against the Bulls on Saturday at Loftus Versfeld.

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