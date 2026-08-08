Alcantara becomes Marlins’ career leader in innings pitched in a 7-0 victory over the Angels

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara struck out eight in seven innings, becoming the Miami Marlins’ career leader in innings pitched,…

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara struck out eight in seven innings, becoming the Miami Marlins’ career leader in innings pitched, and Xavier Edwards had three RBIs in a 7-0 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

Alcantara (13-6) broke the record in the third, working his 1,226th inning and passing Ricky Nolasco, who pitched 1,225 2/3 innings for the Marlins from 2006-13. He gave up three hits and walked one. Reliever Pete Fairbanks struck out all three batters in the ninth to end the game.

Edwards hit an RBI double as Miami took a 2-0 lead in the third, followed by Otto Lopez’s two-run single to double the Marlins’ lead. Jakob Marsee tripled to lead off the fifth, and Edwards singled to send him home.

Griffin Conine singled and Heriberto Hernández doubled in the fifth to make it 7-0.

Angels starter Walbert Ureña (7-8) pitched the first 2 1/3 innings. He allowed four hits and four earned runs. He walked three and struck out two. Brett Kerry pitched the final 5 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking one. He gave up six hits.

Up next

RHP Grayson Rodriguez (3-4, 7.24 ERA) will start on the mound for the Angels in the series finale on Sunday. RHP Ryan Gusto (0-3, 4.80) will start for the Marlins.

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