Yankees’ losing streak stretches to 7, longest since 2023, with 6-2, 11-inning defeat to Tigers

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees’ losing streak stretched to seven, their longest in three years, as Camilo…

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees’ losing streak stretched to seven, their longest in three years, as Camilo Doval forced in the go-ahead run with a bases-loaded walk to Spencer Torkelson in a four-run 11th inning that gave the Detroit Tigers a 6-2 victory Wednesday.

New York rallied with two runs in the ninth and stranded runners at second and third in the 10th when Keider Montero (5-5) struck out Ali Sánchez.

With two outs and one on in the 11th, Doval (3-1) intentionally walked Riley Greene, then issued consecutive walks to Hao-Yu Lee and Torkelson. Zach McKinstry followed with a two-run single and another run scored on a throwing error by Sánchez, the Yankees catcher — New York’s 17th error in 12 games.

New York is on its longest losing streak since a nine-game skid from Aug. 12-22, 2023. The Yankees, missing Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Trent Grishman, had seven hits and totaled just 23 in their last six games. New York has lost 11 of 14 and is 12-15 since Judge fractured a rib.

Detroit took three games from New York, its first series sweep of the Yankees since 2008.

Down 2-0, New York tied the game in the ninth when Amed Rosario homered and Drew Anderson threw a run-scoring wild pitch.

Rookie Kevin McGonigle homered in the third off Will Warren and Greene lifted a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Troy Melton held the Yankees to two hits in 6 1/3 innings on a 95-degree Fahrenheit day.

Up next

Tigers LHP Framber Valdez (4-5, 4.05 ERA) opposes RHP Nathan Eovaldi (8-7, 3.95) in the opener of a three-game series in Texas on Thursday.

Yankees: Gerrit Cole (2-3, 4.06) opens a three-game series against visiting Minnesota on Friday.

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