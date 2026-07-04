World Cup what to know: Co-host Mexico seeks to reach quarterfinals for first time in 40 years

Mexico is counting on a huge home-field advantage to help it reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time…

Mexico is counting on a huge home-field advantage to help it reach the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in 40 years.

England stands in the way.

It’s one of two epic round of 16 knockout matchups on Sunday. Brazil faces Norway in the other game.

Mexico appears to have its best chance in decades to end the drought in what many are calling the biggest match in the country’s history, largely because of where the game will be played.

Mexico has won eight matches and tied two at their “home” stadium since Estadio Azteca opened in 1966.

In this tournament, El Tri has three home wins without conceding a goal. Mexico won 2-0 against South Africa and 3-0 against the Czech Republic in the group stage, and beat Ecuador 2-0 in the round of 32. Mexico also defeated South Korea 1-0 in the group stage in a game that was played in Guadalajara.

“The stadium is a monster; that explains the high number of wins and draws, and the few losses — which were just accidents,” said Hugo Sánchez, the striker who played for Mexico in the 1986 World Cup and now serves as an ESPN analyst. “We approach this with optimism because we know it’s England, but if we play the way we did against Ecuador, we can beat them.”

Since last reaching the quarterfinals in 1986, Mexico failed to make the tournament once, failed to advance out of group stage play once and been bounced in the round of 16 seven times.

“I’m one of those who couldn’t make it through; it happened to me in South Africa and Korea,” said Javier Aguirre, who managed El Tri during those campaigns. “It’s deeply painful because you play a great group stage, only to be knocked out for a variety of reasons.”

England ready for the challenge of playing at the high altitude of Azteca Stadium

England knows it will have to battle more than Mexico to advance to the quarterfinals for the third straight time at the World Cup.

Azteca Stadium sits at more than 7,300 feet (2,200 meters) above sea level and for elite athletes to perform at their peak at high altitude, a period of adaption is required to reduce fatigue caused by lower atmospheric pressure and reduced oxygen availability, experts say.

It is generally recommend an extended acclimation period of at least two weeks, or the “fly-in, fly-out” method of arriving as close to game time as possible before acute symptoms set in, according to sports scientists.

“My understanding is that we cannot adapt to the altitude. That is just a huge advantage that Mexico will have,” England coach Thomas Tuchel said earlier this week. “It just takes too much time.”

The game will be Mexico City’s fifth and final match of this year’s World Cup.

Harry Kane putting together an exceptional World Cup

England will be counting big time on Harry Kane to deliver in its round of 16 knockout match against Mexico.

That’s nothing new for England’s all-time leading scorer in the World Cup.

England trailed for the opening 75 minutes of its round of 32 match against Congo on Wednesday, Kane remained confident. The 6-foot-2 forward scored two late goals to earn a 2-1 win and send England to the round of 16 to face Mexico in Mexico City.

Kane said the key to playing at the highest level is bringing consistency to everyday training.

Round of 16 schedule

Sunday, July 5:

— Brazil vs. Norway, 4 p.m. EDT in East Rutherford, New Jersey (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

— Mexico vs. England, 8 p.m. EDT in Mexico City (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

Monday, July 6:

— Portugal vs. Spain, 3 p.m. EDT in Arlington, Texas (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

— United States vs. Belgium, 8 p.m. EDT in Seattle, Washington (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

Tuesday, July 7:

— Argentina vs. Egypt, noon EDT in Atlanta, Georgia (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

— Switzerland vs. Colombia, 4 p.m. EDT in Vancouver, British Columbia (Fox/Telemundo/Peacock)

Brazil faces Norway in epic clash, looking to avenge a stunning 1998 World Cup loss

Norway is hoping for a repeat of its stunning upset of Brazil during the 1998 World Cup.

However, Norway remains a slight underdog as it tries to advance to face the winner of the matchup between Mexico and England outside Miami on July 11.

Seleção has won three in a row since opening the tournament with a draw against Morocco, also at the Meadowlands in northern New Jersey.

Norway has a win of its own at the stadium outside New York, defeating Senegal to advance to the knockout round. Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti called Norway a challenging opponent because of structure, as well as talent.

“They have great players,” Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimarães said through an interpreter. “They are not in the knockout rounds by accident. It’s not that we are not respecting Norway. We just believe in our football. We believe in our country, and we want to continue on this dream.”

Norway’s Erling Haaland and Brazil’s Vinícius Júnior are the stars to watch

Erling Haaland has five goals at the World Cup for Norway and 25 over his past 14 competitive matches internationally and 60 in 53 with the national team.

But he faces a formidable challenge against Brazil’s back line duo of Gabriel Magalhães and Marquinhos that Norway coach Ståle Solbakken called one of the best central defenses around.

“There will certainly be some tough duels between them and Erling,” Solbakken said. “But for me, it’s more about Brazil against Norway and not that those two against Erling.”

Brazil has a dangerous forward trio led by Vinícius Júnior, who has combined with Matheus Cunha for seven goals through four games.

Asked to compare the 6-foot-5, 205-pound Haaland and the 5-foot-9, 170-pounder known as “Viní,” Solbakken said, “One is a machine that you can see the accelerations and the great physique, and the other is more a ballerina that can dance with the ball.”

Guimarães called Haaland one of the best attacking players in the world, in the same stratosphere as England’s Harry Kane.

“He is really something else,” Guimarães said. “We have to mark and attack. We do have to attack, but we got to make sure that somebody stays on him because with one ball he can decide the match and we don’t want to let him have it.”

Brazil’s Lucas Paquetá not expected to play against Norway

Brazil is expected to be without midfielder Lucas Paquetá against Norway.

Paquetá limped off at halftime and did not return for the round of 32 game against Japan due to a hamstring injury.

“We do not have anyone else on the team with the same characteristics of Lucas Paquetá, so we’ll have to find someone else,” Ancelotti said, while declining to reveal his plan.

On the flip side, Norway defender Julian Ryerson is a candidate to return after leaving early in the game against Senegal on June 22 with injury.

More World Cup news

— World Cup fans celebrate America’s 250th birthday in Philadelphia and Houston

— Mbappé scores again and France reaches World Cup quarterfinals with 1-0 win over Paraguay

— Morocco beats World Cup co-host Canada 3-0 and advances to the quarterfinals

— FIFPro union says players at World Cup need more protection from racist abuse

— Egypt’s coach waved Palestinian flag after winning World Cup game

— Kylian Mbappé of France scores 19th career World Cup goal, 1 behind Golden Boot rival Messi

— US players and coach Mauricio Pochettino represent the diversity of America on July Fourth

— World Cup in Photos, Day 23

Stat of the day

Morocco’s Brahaim Diaz now has four assists and owns the all-time record for most assists by any African player in World Cup history. He is only the second African to have three assists in a single tournament, joining Morocco’s Tahar El-Khalej (1998).

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AP Sports Writers Carlos Rodriguez and Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

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See more of AP’s World Cup coverage here

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