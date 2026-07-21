World Cup referee Anthony Taylor retires after 20 years and more than 800 matches in charge

LONDON (AP) — English referee Anthony Taylor, who officiated at the 2026 World Cup, announced his retirement on Tuesday. The…

LONDON (AP) — English referee Anthony Taylor, who officiated at the 2026 World Cup, announced his retirement on Tuesday.

The 47-year-old Taylor refereed more than 800 matches in the English Premier League, domestic cups, European club competitions and major internationals.

His final game was the round of 16 match at the World Cup on July 6, when the eventual champion Spain eliminated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal 1-0.

“Officiating at the elite level has been an immense privilege, but the pressure is intense and the scrutiny is constant,” Taylor said in a statement. “The time is now right to step aside and look forward to transitioning to the next chapter of my career.”

Taylor became a professional referee in 2006 and was in charge of 432 Premier League games.

He also officiated at the FA Cup final in 2017 and 2020 and the League Cup final in 2015, and was on FIFA’s international list for 14 years.

After Roma was beaten in a penalty shootout by Sevilla following a 1-1 draw in the 2023 Europa League final, losing coach José Mourinho lashed out at match referee Taylor in his post-match news conference.

Mourinho also verbally abused him in the stadium later, calling Taylor a “disgrace” with a series of expletives.

Taylor and his family had to be escorted away by security at Budapest airport after outraged Roma fans directed insults at him and threw a chair in his direction.

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