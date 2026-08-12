Greensboro gets a new sponsor and a spot on the top tier Championship Series

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The PGA Tour event in Greensboro, North Carolina, is moving to the top tier Championship Series…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The PGA Tour event in Greensboro, North Carolina, is moving to the top tier Championship Series in 2028 with Raymond James as the new title sponsor at Sedgefield Country Club.

The tournament started in 1938 as the Greater Greensboro Open, and as a nod to its heritage it now will be called GO by Raymond James.

It will be played next year in the same date, Aug. 5-8, the final event before the PGA Tour’s postseason. The date for the Championship Series under the revamped 2028 schedule has not been determined.

The 2028 schedule will have roughly two dozen tournaments — including the majors, The Players Championship and the postseason — in the Championship Series for the top performers competing for $20 million prize funds. There also will be a “Challenger Series” with smaller purses for the other players.

Greensboro, which had been played as the Wyndham Championship since 2007, is the sixth tournament already announced for the Championship Series. The others are The Sentry, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Cadillac Championship, Travelers Championship and a new tournament sponsored by Sompo.

Greensboro is run by the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation.

“GO by Raymond James represents an important investment in the future of our firm and the PGA Tour and reflects our confidence in the new leadership and vision of the tour along with the strength of the leaders of the Piedmont Triad Charitable Foundation,” said Paul Shoukry, CEO of the Florida-based wealth management firm.

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