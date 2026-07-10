World Cup Betting Promos: Get Best Sportsbook Offers for Spain-Belgium Quarterfinal

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can redeem these World Cup betting promos and start locking in bonuses on Spain-Belgium or any other game this weekend. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this offer.

Anyone who signs up with BetMGM, DraftKings, FanDuel, Caesars, bet365 and more. These are opportunities to secure guaranteed bonuses, bet boosts and other unique offers.

World Cup Betting Promos Deliver Top Bonuses for Spain vs. Belgium

Spain came into this World Cup as one of the favorites to win it all, but they face a tough test in Belgium. Although the Spanish are heavily favored, anything can happen in a win-or-go-home game. The winner of this match will advance to the semifinals to face Kylian Mbappe and France. Here is a closer look at the current World Cup betting promos.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Unlocks $1,500 First Bet







Step into the World Cup action with BetMGM promo code TOP1500. This will unlock a $1,500 first bet for players to use on the Spain-Belgium fixture or any other match this weekend. New users in MI, NJ, PA and WV can use promo code TOP150 to unlock a $150 bonus.

Bet $5, Get $200 World Cup Bonus on DraftKings Sportsbook







Don’t miss out on the chance to secure a $200 instant bonus on DraftKings Sportsbook. Set up a new account and place a $5 bet on the World Cup or any other game. This will trigger a $200 bonus instantly. From there, players will have eight $25 bonus bets that are valid for up to one week after the original wager settles.

FanDuel Sportsbook Unlocks $1,000 in No Sweat Tokens







Take advantage of this FanDuel Sportsbook promo ahead of this weekend’s World Cup action. New users who place a $5 bet on Spain-Belgium will receive a $200 no sweat token. Players can unlock a no sweat token for five consecutive days, totaling up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus for Spain-Belgium







New players who sign up with bet365 Sportsbook will be eligible for a $150 guaranteed bonus. Set up a new account and place a $10 bet on the World Cup to secure this bonus. On the other hand, players can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead. New users in select states can bet $10 to get a $365 bonus and 50 casino spins (MI, NJ, PA).

Double Your World Cup Winnings With Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW







Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and place a $1 bet on any game. This will unlock 10 100% profit boosts for players to use on the World Cup, MLB, tennis, golf or any other sport. Players can use each boost to double their winnings on a $25 wager.

Use Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN to Score $1,000 in FanCash







Register with Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN and start locking in FanCash. New users will receive a 100% bet match for up to $100 in bonuses for 10 consecutive days. This is a great way to grab bonuses on the World Cup or any other sport.

Claim $1,000 Bet Reset With theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP







Anyone who signs up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP will receive a $1,000 first bet reset on the World Cup. Pick a winner on this first bet to secure straight cash. If that first bet loses, players will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.