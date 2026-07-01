World Cup Betting Promos: Get Best Offers for USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can sign up with these World Cup betting promos and take advantage of the top bonuses for USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina. This is an opportunity for players to raise the stakes on this Round of 32 matchup.

Sign up with BetMGM, bet365, DraftKings, FanDuel and the top sportsbooks in the country. New players can grab guaranteed bonuses, profit boosts and other unique offers for USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina.

How to Redeem These World Cup Betting Promos

USA is the heavy favorite entering this match, but anything can happen in the knockout stage. We have already seen one significant upset with Paraguay taking out Germany. Bosnia and Herzegovina is an experienced side that stays organized. USA will have a tough time cracking its defense. Start taking advantage of these World Cup betting promos in time for the game.

BetMGM Promo Code TOP1500 Delivers $1,500 First Bet or $150 Bonus







New players who register with BetMGM promo code TOP1500 will be eligible for a $1,500 first bet. Any losses on this initial wager will be offset with a refund in bonuses. New users in select states can registrer with promo code TOP150 and bet $10 to get $150 in bonuses (MI, NJ, PA, WV).

Bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, Get $150 Bonus for USA







Create a new account on bet365 Sportsbook and start with a $10 bet on USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina to win a $150 bonus. New players can opt for a $1,000 safety net bet instead. Anyone who signs up in MI, NJ or PA can bet $10 to get $365 in bonuses plus 50 casino spins.

Claim $200 World Cup Bonus With DraftKings Sportsbook







Instant gratification is rare in sports betting, but that is exactly what players can get on DraftKings Sportsbook. Create a new account and bet $5 on the World Cup. This will trigger an instant payout of $200 in bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook: Grab $350 in Total Bonuses for the World Cup







FanDuel Sportsbook is unlocking a unique offer for soccer fans during the World Cup. Create an account and place a $5 bet on USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina to win $50 in bonuses. New players can win $50 in bonuses for seven straight days, totaling $350 in total bonuses.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Your Winnings







Set up a new account with Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and double your winnings on the World Cup or any other sport. Start with a $1 bet to unlock 10 100% profit boosts. From there, use these profit boosts to double your winnings on a $25 wager.

theScore Bet Promo Code WTOP: Start With $1,000 First Bet on USA







Sign up with theScore Bet promo code WTOP to qualify for a $1,000 first bet reset. New players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive straight cash winnings. However, anyone who misses on that first bet will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPFAN: Grab $1,000 in FanCash for World Cup







Anyone who signs up with Fanatics Sportsbook promo code WTOPFAN will be eligible for 10 days of bet matches. New users can grab up to $100 in FanCash for 10 consecutive days. With tons of World Cup games throughout the wek, it’s the perfect time to get in on the action.