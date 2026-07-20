Wings star Bueckers out against Liberty but not in concussion protocol after hitting her head

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers has been ruled out against the New York Liberty on the…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers has been ruled out against the New York Liberty on the second night of a back-to-back after hitting her head on the floor late in a 90-82 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Bueckers isn’t in concussion protocol, but the team said the reigning Rookie of the Year was out against the Liberty on Monday night because Bueckers was still feeling soreness.

The Dallas-New York meeting was rescheduled from Thursday night after the Liberty’s charter flight had mechanical issues. The Wings have won six consecutive games, a franchise record.

The Wings play a third game in four nights Wednesday against Portland in their finale before the All-Star break. The team said the status of Bueckers, an All-Star starter, is unknown for the rest of the week.

Bueckers led Dallas with 25 points before exiting with 3:33 remaining after colliding with Sparks star Nneka Ogwumike and falling backward. Bueckers stayed down for several minutes and was holding her head as she went to the locker room.

The former UConn standout is fourth in the WNBA at 20.9 points per game and sixth at 6.2 assists.

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