White Sox catcher Kyle Teel helped off field with left ankle injury and IL stint is likely

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel hurt his left ankle Monday night and is likely heading…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Chicago White Sox catcher Kyle Teel hurt his left ankle Monday night and is likely heading to the injured list, manager Will Venable said.

Teel was injured while trying to apply a tag in the second inning of AL Central-leading Chicago’s 10-3 victory over the Texas Rangers. He was helped off the field while putting no weight on the ankle. Drew Romo replaced him.

Venable said Teel would be evaluated Tuesday.

“We’ve got to go get it get scanned and get more information,” Venable said.

Teel has played just 19 games this season because of hamstring and knee injuries. He’s batting .190 with two homers and 14 RBIs.

Last season, he batted .273 with eight homers and 35 RBIs in 78 games.

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