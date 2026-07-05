West Indies 132-2 at lunch and trails Sri Lanka by 417 runs in 2nd test

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Opening batter John Campbell struck his fourth test half century before falling to a short…

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) — Opening batter John Campbell struck his fourth test half century before falling to a short delivery as West Indies reached 132-2 at lunch on Day 3 of the second test, still trailing Sri Lanka by 417 runs on Sunday.

Campbell made 72 off 154 balls with nine fours and two sixes but holed out to mid-wicket close to lunch off Asitha Fernando’s short ball to give Sri Lanka its breakthrough after West Indies had resumed on 58-1.

Kavem Hodge, who had plenty of dot balls and successfully overturned an lbw decision, stayed unbeaten on 25 off 114 balls with Amir Jangoo 8 not out at the interval.

West Indies, which has a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, trails heavily on a wicket which still looks perfect for batting and there’s hardly any turn for Sri Lanka’s premier spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.

Sri Lanka had gone past 500 for the first time in the West Indies when it declared at 549-9 after Lahiru Udara scored 188 while Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis and Sonal Dinusha also made half centuries.

Campbell was more expressive Sunday, especially against the short balls, with Hodge adding just six more to his overnight score of 6 in the first hour.

Campbell showed positive intent against the fast bowlers as he pulled Fernando for a six over mid-wicket before completing his half century off 100 balls with another pulled boundary off fast bowler Milan Rathnayaka.

Hodge remained quiet for most of the first session and hit his first boundary off his 100th delivery when he played away from his body and edged debutant fast bowler Isitha Wijesundara through gully.

Wijesundara came close to dismissing Hodge in the latter half of the first session when he tried to play across the line and was adjudged leg before wicket by the onfield umpire. However, TV replays suggested the batter had got an inside edge before he was hit on the pad and he put on 89 runs with Campbell for the second wicket.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.