Walker and Paredes hit HRs, 4 pitchers combine for shutout as Astros beat Rays 2-0

HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes hit solo home runs, and four pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout,…

HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Walker and Isaac Paredes hit solo home runs, and four pitchers combined on a four-hit shutout, and the Houston Astros beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-0 on Sunday.

Walker led off the fourth inning with his 20th home run of the season, giving him five consecutive 20-homer seasons. Paredes hit his 12th homer to leadoff the sixth.

Peter Lambert (7-5) struck out six while he allowed three hits and walked one over 5 2/3 innings. He was removed with a runner on second base, but Steven Okert got pinch-hitter Ryan Vilade to fly out to end the threat.

Okert pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning, and Bryan King worked around a leadoff single in the eighth before Josh Hader overcame a leadoff walk in the ninth for his ninth save. Hader has allowed one run and two hits over 15 innings this season.

Mason Englert (0-2) allowed the two runs and five hits with a career-high nine strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings after being recalled from Triple-A Durham before the game. Cam Booser and Craig Kimbrel followed and combined to hold the Astros scoreless for 2 1/3 innings.

The Rays have lost back-to-back games after winning nine straight.

Yordan Alvarez was 0 for 4 after hitting two home runs, including a walk-off homer in a 10-8 win Saturday.

Up next

Astros RHP Mike Burrows (4-8, 5.58 ERA) starts against Nationals RHP Miles Mikolas (2-7, 5.44) in the first game of a three-game series Monday night in Washington, D.C.

Rays RHP Griffin Jax (4-5, 3.45 ERA) starts against Yankees RHP Cam Schlittler (8-5, 2.08) in the first game of a four-game series Monday night in Tampa Bay.

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