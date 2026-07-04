Valkyries beat Dream 88-83 to complete a season sweep

ATLANTA (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 21 points and Gabby Williams had 14 of her 19 points in the second…

ATLANTA (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 21 points and Gabby Williams had 14 of her 19 points in the second half to help the Golden State Valkyries complete a season sweep of the Atlanta Dream with an 88-83 victory on Saturday.

Burton made 6 of 9 shots, with two 3-pointers and 7 of 8 free throws for Golden State (14-7) in its fourth straight victory. Williams sank 7 of 14 shots, including four 3-pointers, to help the Valkyries hand Atlanta (12-9) its fifth straight loss. Reserve Janelle Salaun had three 3s and scored 14 points.

Allisha Gray led the Dream with 22 points and Angel Reese had 17 points and 13 rebounds for her 14th double-double of the season. Rhyne Howard hit four 3-pointers and scored 19 points, while reserve Madina Okot added 11.

Reese scored five straight points to give Atlanta a 77-74 lead with 3:16 remaining.

Williams had with a three-point play, Burton hit a go-ahead jumper and Kaila Charles buried a 3-pointer in an 8-0 run and the Valkyries stayed in front over the final 1:38.

Golden State jumped out to a 12-2 lead that Atlanta quickly erased with an 11-0 run in a game that saw 22 lead changes and 14 ties.

FIRE 77, STORM 72

SEATTLE (AP) — Carla Leite scored 20 points to lead Portland to a victory over Seattle.

Leite made 4 of 8 shots and all 12 of her free throws, adding four assists for Portland (9-12). Bridget Carleton totaled 14 points and seven rebounds, while Megan Gustafson added 10 points and nine boards.

Dominique Malonga had 22 points to pace Seattle (5-17) and Natisha Hiedeman scored 15. Awa Fam had 12 points, while fellow rookie Flau’jae Johnson was held to a season-low one point.

Leite had two three-point plays to start the third quarter and Frieda Buhner came off the bench to score all nine of her points over a six-minute span as Portland turned a 32-30 halftime lead into a 54-47 advantage. Gustafson sank a 3-pointer for a 41-38 lead and the Fire never trailed again.

Emily Engstler had all nine of her points and six of her eight rebounds by halftime, helping Portland outscore Seattle 22-10 in the second period for a two-point lead at the break.

Hiedeman had nine points in the first quarter and Seattle used a 13-2 run over the final 5:27 to take a 20-10 lead before falling to 0-12 against Western Conference opponents this season.

Portland went 1-3 on a four-game trip.

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