US soccer coach Mauricio Pochettino to throw out 1st pitch at Seattle Mariners game

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino will throw out the first pitch before Friday night’s Major League Baseball game…

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino will throw out the first pitch before Friday night’s Major League Baseball game between the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays, which the team was invited to attend.

Pochettino played catch with a few of his players before Friday’s practice at Husky Soccer Stadium. The U.S. plays Belgium in the World Cup on Monday at Lumen Field.

Pochettino has also joined tens of thousands of fans in singing John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads” after U.S.wins. The 54-year-old coach, who was born in Argentina and lives in Spain, has fully embraced the American experience this summer.

U.S. forward Folarin Balogun, who was born in the New York City borough of Brooklyn to Nigerian parents but raised in London, marveled at the opportunities he, his teammates and the coaching staff have been afforded.

“I think that sort of stuff can only happen in America. So, I’m very, very proud,” Balogun said. “This is a unique experience for me, being in the World Cup in your home nation. And, I think you’re seeing, we’ve been able to be so focused, but, at the same time have so many things we can do to distract ourselves and to take our mind off the high-pressure environment. This evening will be another opportunity to do that.”

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