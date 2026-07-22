Ureña, Soler and Adell lead the Angels to a 5-1 victory over the Cardinals

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Walbert Ureña pitched six innings of one-run ball, Jorge Soler and Jo Adell each drove in…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Walbert Ureña pitched six innings of one-run ball, Jorge Soler and Jo Adell each drove in two runs in a five-run first inning and the Los Angeles Angels extended their winning streak to three games with a 5-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

The Angels banged out five of their 10 hits in the first inning. Soler hit a two-run double and Adell added a two-run homer for the Angels, who have their longest winning streak since a four-game run from June 9-13.

Ureña (6-7) allowed up six hits, struck out five and walked one while lowering his ERA to 2.78 for the season and 2.49 in 14 starts since May 1. Making his first start since the All-Star break, the rookie right-hander threw 16 pitches of 100 mph or more, including hitting a season-high 101.5-mph sinker to Jordan Walker, in the first. He had thrown 16 pitches of 100 mph or more — total — in 81 1/3 innings of his first 17 games.

St. Louis, which has lost 10 of its last 14 games, scored its only run on JJ Wetherholt’s RBI fielder’s-choice grounder in the fifth.

Angels reliever Mitch Farris struck out two in 1 1/3 innings. Chase Silseth got the final two outs in the eighth, and Ryan Zeferjahn struck out three of five batters in a scoreless ninth.

Angels leadoff man Zach Neto opened the bottom of the first with a single and was thrown out trying to take third on Mike Trout’s single to left.

Nolan Schanuel walked, and Soler hit a two-run double to left. Vaughn Grissom’s RBI single pushed the lead to 3-0, and Adell hit is 15th homer — a two-run shot — to make it 5-0.

St. Louis starter Matthew Liberatore (5-7) recovered from the rocky first and held the Angels to four hits over the next 4 1/3 innings.

Up next

Cardinals RHP Hunter Dobbins (11, 4.03 ERA) will oppose Angels LHP Reid Detmers (3-6, 4.16) on Wednesday.

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