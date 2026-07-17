Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get a $50 MLB Bonus for Dodgers-Yankees, MLB Props Tonight

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Set up a new account using the Underdog promo code WTOP in time for the MLB slate tonight to receive a $50 bonus via this link here.







Underdog Promo Code WTOP for MLB, Dodgers-Yankees Bonus

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New Underdog User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified July 17th, 2026

The Underdog promo code unlocks a highly practical welcome offer for fans looking to gain an edge on MLB player props. By signing up and playing just $5, new Underdog customers will instantly receive $50 in bonus entries. Whether you are constructing an entry for the powerhouse matchup between the Los Angeles Dodgers (61-36) and New York Yankees (54-42), or focusing on the AL East showdown between the Tampa Bay Rays (56-38) and Boston Red Sox (46-48), this bonus provides a significant baseline boost to your initial bankroll.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively available to new Underdog customers. To qualify, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. Once your new account is verified and your first $5 entry is submitted, the $50 in bonus entries will be instantly credited and ready to deploy across the daily baseball slate.

How to Use Your Underdog MLB Bonus Tonight

There are plenty of statistically sound ways to put your Underdog bonus entries to work. Below is a look at eight of the most heavily backed batters and their hit lines for tonight’s game, alongside the highly anticipated strikeout totals for the starting pitchers:

Shohei Ohtani (LAD vs. NYY): 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Mookie Betts (LAD vs. NYY): 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Freddie Freeman (LAD vs. NYY): 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Ben Rice (NYY vs. LAD): 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Cody Bellinger (NYY vs. LAD): 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Jasson Domínguez (NYY vs. LAD): 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Teoscar Hernández (LAD vs. NYY): 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Kyle Tucker (LAD vs. NYY): 0.5 Hits

0.5 Hits Gerrit Cole (NYY vs. LAD): 5.5 Strikeouts

5.5 Strikeouts Roki Sasaki (LAD vs. NYY): 4.5 Strikeouts

Tonight’s slate is headlined by a star-studded showdown between Los Angeles and New York. Shohei Ohtani leads a dangerous Dodgers lineup into the matchup boasting an elite .293 average and 22 home runs. He, along with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, will look to test Yankees ace Gerrit Cole. Cole enters the contest with a 4.041 ERA and an 8.633 K/9 rate, needing six strikeouts to clear his projected line.

On the other side of the diamond, Dodgers starter Roki Sasaki looks to suppress a Yankees order featuring Cody Bellinger and Jasson Domínguez. Sasaki brings a 5.333 ERA and an 8.889 K/9 rate into the contest, and market projections lean toward him clearing his 4.5 strikeout line. With superstar power up and down both lineups, using your bonus entries on hit totals from high-contact batters like Ohtani, Betts, or Ben Rice provides an analytical and action-packed way to follow the game.

How to Activate the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your bonus entries is a logical and straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to secure your advantage:

Create an Account: Download the app or visit the site to register a new Underdog account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. Please note that you must be a new user and meet all local age and region requirements. Enter the Promo Code: Be sure to input promo code WTOP during the registration process to ensure your account is correctly linked to the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with a deposit of at least $5 using one of the available secure payment methods. Play Your First Entry: Submit a $5 player prop entry on the daily slate. Once finalized, this will officially activate your $50 in bonus entries.

When structuring your initial $5 entry—or when utilizing your newly acquired bonus entries—you will have two primary options based on your risk tolerance: