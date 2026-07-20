Underdog Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get a $50 Bonus for All MLB Games Tonight

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The Underdog promo code WTOP secures a $50 bonus for all new users to claim for the MLB games tonight. Use this link here to get started.







Underdog Promo Code WTOP for $50 Bonus Monday

With an exciting slate of upcoming games scheduled for July 20, 2026, it is the perfect opportunity to lock in your daily fantasy baseball lineups and hunt for market inefficiencies. Whether you are eyeing the 63-win Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Philadelphia Phillies, or looking to back the 62-37 Milwaukee Brewers as they host the New York Mets, you can enhance the action with our exclusive offer.

Claim your bonuses before first pitch by using the details below:

Underdog Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Get $50 Bonus Entries Terms and Conditions New players only, must be a resident of legal state. Date Last Verified July 20th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in promotions that give you immediate capital, and the current Underdog welcome offer allows you to instantly claim $50 in bonus entries just by signing up and playing $5. Whether you want to build your initial entry around the 57-41 Atlanta Braves or back the visiting San Diego Padres, your bonus entries will be credited to your account as soon as you submit your qualifying lineup.

Please note that this promotion is strictly available for new Underdog customers. It does stand to reason that to successfully unlock the $50 bonus, you must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state when registering and playing your first $5 entry.

How to Use Your Underdog MLB Bonus

Ozzie Albies (ATL) vs. SD — 1.5 Hits

— 1.5 Hits Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) @ ATL — 1.5 Hits

— 1.5 Hits Drake Baldwin (ATL) vs. SD — 1.5 Hits

— 1.5 Hits Michael Harris II (ATL) vs. SD — 0.5 Hits

— 0.5 Hits Matt Olson (ATL) vs. SD — 0.5 Hits

— 0.5 Hits William Contreras (MIL) vs. NYM — 0.5 Hits

— 0.5 Hits Trea Turner (PHI) vs. LAD — 0.5 Hits

— 0.5 Hits Jackson Chourio (MIL) vs. NYM — 0.5 Hits

— 0.5 Hits Jacob Misiorowski (MIL) vs. NYM — 8.5 Strikeouts

— 8.5 Strikeouts Cristopher Sánchez (PHI) vs. LAD — 6.5 Strikeouts

When analyzing tonight’s board for value, you will find plenty of star power that warrants attention in the prop markets. Fernando Tatis Jr. enters his matchup against the Braves batting .284 on the season, drawing an elevated 1.5-hit total against probable Atlanta pitcher Bryce Elder. We’ve seen time and time again that elite hitters can exploit favorable pitching matchups, making Tatis a strong piece for your entries. Meanwhile, Trea Turner carries a heavily targeted 0.5-hit prop as his Philadelphia Phillies host the Los Angeles Dodgers. Turner is hitting .242 this year but remains a perennial threat to reach base safely from the top of the order.

On the mound, we have to give a shoutout to Brewers phenom Jacob Misiorowski, who boasts a massive 8.5-strikeout line ahead of his start against the New York Mets. Misiorowski has been electric this season, racking up 167 strikeouts over 111.0 innings for an impressive 13.54 K/9 rate. If you are looking for a slightly lower line with great underlying metrics, Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez sits at 6.5 strikeouts against the Dodgers. Sánchez sports a strong 10.18 K/9, fanning 144 batters across 127.1 innings of work, and he will be eager to quiet a dangerous Los Angeles lineup.

How to Redeem the Underdog Promo Code WTOP

Unlocking your bonus entries is a simple and straightforward process for the informed daily fantasy player. To claim your reward in time for tonight’s MLB action, just follow these steps:

Register Your Account: Create a new Underdog account by providing standard personal information. Please remember that you must be a first-time user and meet the minimum age and region requirements for your state to qualify. Enter the Promo Code: Ensure that promo code WTOP is applied during the registration process. This is absolutely required to link the promotion to your new account. Make a Deposit: Fund your account by depositing at least $5 using one of Underdog’s secure payment methods. Submit Your First Lineup: Build and play a $5 entry. Once your qualifying entry is submitted, your $50 in bonus entries will be activated.

When it comes time to build your $5 qualifying lineup—or when using your newly acquired bonus entries—Underdog gives you two different ways to attack the board:

However, keep in mind that this is an all-or-nothing format; all legs in your standard entry must hit for you to win. It is the perfect route if you have high confidence in your projections.

While the maximum payout is slightly lower than a standard entry, a flex entry allows you to still receive a portion of your winnings even if one leg is incorrect, preserving your bankroll over the long haul.